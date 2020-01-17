Rare sighting of a group of mountain lions pictured outside of Sacramento

PALMDALE, California (KABC) – A home security camera has captured a rare sighting – a group of five mountain lions.

The large cats were spotted outside a house east of Sacramento earlier this week.

An increase in home monitoring systems has provided biologists with more images of mountain lions than ever. Several mountain lions seen together are extremely rare.

“We shared the videos and photos with several of our wildlife biologists, and none of them remembered seeing five mountain lions together,” said Peter Tira with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in a press release.

Mountain lions are solitary creatures, extremely elusive and do not play well together.

The images show that one of the cougars is larger than the others, probably the mother with her cubs. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife does not believe cubs come from the same litter.

Southern California has recently experienced its own share of mountain lion sightings.

A mountain lion was spotted in Palmdale early Monday morning.

“He jumped on the fence, sat there, then jumped over the fence and chased them around, the four ducks,” said Julie Cormier, a Palmdale resident.

Cormier was getting ready for work when she saw a large animal inside her duck enclosure and heard her four ducks making noise. She and her boyfriend, Jon Eifer, said it was a mountain lion that had been caught on their home security camera.

“When she first told me about it, I didn’t believe her. I thought it was a coyote or a bobcat. I don’t remember that a mountain lion was here. I’m trying to figure out where he went so we can figure out how to get him out of here, keep our ducks safe, “said Eifer.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.