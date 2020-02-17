[rascal-flatts-announce-nashville-‘farewell’-concert]

CLOSE

Country vocal power trio Rascal Flatts rides into Nashville this October for what could be the last time.

The band brings its “Farewell: Life Is A Highway” tour Oct. 30 to Bridgestone Arena, a Friday night. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via bridgestonearena.com.

“I Don’t Know About You” country singer Chris Lane opens the show.

Flatts — known for country hits such as “When It Hurts The Most,” “Fast Cars and Freedom” and the career-shaping “Life Is A Highway” cover — announced earlier this year plans to embark on a “farewell” tour after two decades as a group.

Formed in 2000, the outfit — featuring Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus — scored 31 top 10 hits on Billboard’s country airplay chart, including 14 No. 1 singles. With a signature sound blending country tradition with a pop spirit and arena rock, the group sold an estimated 23 million albums during 20-year run.

Rascal Flatts joined the Music City Walk of Fame in 2010 and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

“﻿When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” LeVox said in a news release. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives.”

The “farewell” tour kicks off June 11 in Indianapolis. Additional dates added to the run include Columbus, Ohio, Omaha, Nebraska and Kansas City, Missouri.

As it stands, Oct. 30 at Bridgestone Arena would be the group’s final performance.

Rascal Flatts farewell tour dates

6/11 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/12 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre (WYCD Hoedown)

6/13 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/25 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27 Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

7/17 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/18 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

7/23 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/24 Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater

7/25 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

7/31 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater

8/1 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/2 Dubuque, IA – Q Casino

8/20 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

8/21 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amp

8/22 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/3 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/4 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/5 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/12 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/17 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/19 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/25 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10/1 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/10 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

On sale date to be announced

