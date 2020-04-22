Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan: The Really like Story, The Fight and the Most up-to-date Ugly Accusation

In latest occasions, couple of couples have had as considerably ups and downs as Bigg Manager contestants Rashmi Desai and Arhaan Khan. The most recent is that Rashmi has accused Arhaan of owing her extra than INR 15 lakh, a cost he denies and alleges, is a plot to malign. So what particularly went incorrect? Listed here is the complete story:

The Love Story

Rashami, who was previously married to actor Nandish Sandhu and obtained divorced from, observed enjoy again in Arhaan when she fulfilled him a couple of many years ago. The diamond-service provider-turned-actor, who was witnessed in a few Tollywood films and also a couple of Television set reveals, strike it off and grew to become good friends. But it was at Prince Narula’s wedding ceremony to Yuvika Chaudhary that their bond turned much better and they soon declared they were being relationship. They have been both selected for the Bigg Manager and persons wondered what kind of fireworks would materialize. And it did.

Rashami and Arhaan in happier instances.

The Hassle and Fight

Rashami and Arhaan were preferred on Bigg Manager and it was said they have been preparing to get married far too but a large controversy broke out when Salman Khan revealed on the clearly show that Arhaan was in actuality married and had a youngster. Needless to say, Rashami had a massive trauma and broke down for the duration of the exhibit alone. Salman far too lashed out at Arhaan for hiding the truth. Not amazingly, Rashami broke off with Arhaan immediately and ever due to the fact their connection has long gone from bad to even worse especially immediately after the clearly show bought above.

The Most current Accusation

The significant hassle began when screenshots of Rashami’s bank statements have been posted by some of her fans. These statements showed that lakhs of rupees had been transferred to Arhaan’s account and this transpired whilst Rashami was in the Bigg Manager house. A furious Arhaan blamed Rashami for putting up them though the actress refuted it and claimed it was possibly finished by her enthusiasts. Rashami further extra that a ton of these transactions had been accomplished in her absence without her information and that apart from INR 15 lakh, he owed her a large amount more. Obviously Arhaan has denied every little thing and claimed the funds was only made use of for her operate. His clarification: He had joined as spouse in the manufacturing home that Rashami had set up and he experienced invested equally so all transfer of resources was his correct or return of credit card debt. He added that every thing was becoming completed to malign his picture.

With the accusations and counter-accusations, this is just one relationship we have not listened to the very last of!

