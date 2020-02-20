[rasheeda-frost-surprises-some-admirers-when-she-tells-them-she-is-celebrating-her-grandson,-kayden’s-birthday]

Rasheeda Frost astonished some followers when she shared a new photo on her social media account. She tells admirers she is celebrating her grandson’s birthday, Kayden. Check out out Rasheeda’s photo and caption below.

‘Happy birthday to my handsome, smart and incredible grandson #Kayden I appreciate you! “I would like my little one a delighted birthday fellas!” Rasheeda captioned his submit.

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton jumped in the opinions to would like this good baby all the most effective.

Someone said: “Grandsonnnn ️ ️ WHAT Missed?” And a follower replied: “Kirk’s daughter has a son and that’s him (Kayden)”

Yet another commenter questioned: ‘his daughter Kelsey ??? She looks super young, effectively, I will be damn! “And someone else replied:” I was imagining particularly the very same. Anyway, satisfied birthday, Kayden! “

Kirk also shared a online video to rejoice this special event on his social media account, and you can look at it down below:

Another person wrote: “Satisfied birthday and may God bless you,” and an additional fan revealed this: “Satisfied glow, young king, lots of far more bless.”

A further fired up commentator revealed: “Satisfied birthday, my God, bless you with many a lot more,” and anyone else said: “Content birthday, God bless you with several much more.”

A supporter posted: “That’s his grandson!” Delighted birthday, “and another person else explained:” Content birthday to your little 1, my brother, might he have several more to arrive. “

Lately, Rasheeda posed with his guy, Kirk and his son, Karter Frost. Everybody appears to be psyched and fans are delighted to see absolutely everyone in a quite fantastic temper.

People today ended up also happy to see that Kirk and Rasheeda are nonetheless with each other just after all this time and a lot of drama.

Speaking of which Rasheeda and Kirk are however jointly, these two designed sure to put up intimate messages to just about every other on their social media accounts.



