Rashida Tlaib apologizes for the shout of Hillary Clinton because tensions among Democrats remain high

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib has apologized for booing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a campaign event for US Sen. Bernie Sanders Friday night, an outburst that reflected the division of the Democratic primary 2016 and again showed how fragmented the party continues to be days before the Iowa 2020 caucuses.

“In this case I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments on Senator Sanders and his supporters, I get the best out of me,” tweeted Tlaib, D-Mich., Saturday, “You all, my sisters on stage , and our movement deserves better. “

Tlaib was on stage with the American Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., And fellow “Squad” member Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., In Clive, Iowa, when a moderator put forward Clinton’s recent comments about Sanders.

“Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He didn’t do anything, “Clinton said about her former enemy for the Democratic nomination in her new documentary. “He was a career politician. It’s all just nonsense and I feel so bad that people have been sucked into it. “

Even when the moderator said to the crowd, “We are not going to shout”, Tlaib interrupted with an emphatic “shout” that drew cheers.

“You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re going to shout,” Tlaib said. “The haters shut up on Monday when we win.”

Tlaib looked at damage control in a series of tweets on Saturday.

“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our #NotMeUs campaign has created. This protects me about it, “she said. “However, I know what is at stake if we do not unite one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020.”

Sanders also called on his supporters to gather around the final candidate of the party and said in Indianola: “If we don’t win, we support the winner and I know that every other candidate will do the same.”

While Sanders and Tlaib tried to de-escalate, campaign leader Faiz Shakir tweeted: “Rashida, you are fine. We love your passion and conviction. Do not change. “

The flaring of the persistent tensions from 2016 ended a day on which several of the 2020 presidential populations destroyed the Democratic National Committee for abolishing the donor threshold from the qualifications of the debate, paving the way for the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire who finances his bid himself, to make the Nevada stage.

“The DNC has not changed the rules to ensure that good, diverse candidates could stay in the debate. They can’t change the rules to allow a billionaire, “tweeted US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

But while Warren and several of her rivals raced through the state of Hawkeye on Saturday and made their case the most suitable person to unite the Democrats against President Trump, political observers said the obvious disagreement within the party did not predict much.

“The Democrats continue to prove that they are unable as a party to define themselves in 2020 and find a clear, ascending message about where they want to take the country,” said Republican strategist Patrick Griffin.

“It probably could not have come at a worse time,” said Todd Belt, director of George Washington University’s political management program, adding that Monday night’s fight could “generate some bad blood” among Iowa caucus goers.

“This is going to weaken and make it harder for supporters from one candidate to throw their support behind someone else if they don’t reach the 15% feasibility threshold,” he said.

Republican strategist Mike Dennehy said: “The division among Democrats is worse than I have ever seen. The attacks of each candidate only exacerbate the problem to a point where it is so risky that they might not be able to come together after there is a candidate. “

Herald wire services have contributed to this report.