Rashida Tlaib backpedals after sharing David Hogg’s message on the F ** k at Day National of Orayer

Rasida Tlaib was sheltered after sharing a post from David Park Hogg’s survivor and anti-gun activist, dismissing President Trump’s Prayer Day on the coronavirus crisis.

Last weekend, President Trump declared Sunday a National Prayer Day, saying: “It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15, as a National Prayer Day. We are a country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength at times like these. “

… No matter where you are, I encourage you to turn to prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will PREPARE easily!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

“No matter where you are,” Trump continued, “I encourage you to turn to prayer in an act of faith. Together, we are easily predisposed!”

The Tweets gained more than 500,000 likes and were shared more than 120,000 times. The Parkland survivalist anti-gun activist, shot at survivors, however, was not impressed.

Let’s not let this administration treat COVID-19 as our national canine violence epidemic. Make a National Prayer Day, we need immediate and complete action.

pic.twitter.com/mYhpbbhTDP

– David Hogg (@ davidhogg111) March 15, 2020

“Don’t let this administration address COVID-19 as our national epidemic of gun violence,” Hogg tweeted. “We fuck a national day of prayer, we need immediate and complete action.” Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib shared Hogg’s words with his nearly one million followers, without further comment.

However, the internet received a lot of comments. And on Monday evening, Tlaib was getting hard again. “Let me be clear as someone who has been praying for all of this and as someone who attended the National Prayer Breakfast,” Tlaib wrote. “My retweet was not an attack on prayer. It was to draw attention to the need for meaningful action to combat this public health crisis. “

We need:

➡️ Economic encouragement for individuals, families and our local communities.

➡️ Access test for everyone.

➡️ Leaving leave due to illness and unemployment benefits.

➡️ Moratorium on water stops, mortgage / rent payments and evictions.

– Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 16, 2020

She followed it up with a not-too-controversial list of public needs during the new coronavirus pandemic, saying: “… Economic stimulus for individuals, families and our local communities. Access test for everyone. Sick leave and unemployment benefits. Moratorium on water stops, mortgage / rent payments and evictions. “

At the time of writing, my indirect Tlaib blame was shared approximately 500 times, with approximately 4,000 likes. There is currently no word as to whether she prays for this and Hogg has not commented.