Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton at the Bernie Sanders Rally

Rashida Tlaib, Michigan representative, accompanied colleagues Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal to a rally for Bernie Sanders in Iowa, where Tlaib Hillary Clinton passionately whistled. The booing was a response to moderator Dionna Langford, who raised Clinton’s earlier comments that nobody likes Sanders in the Senate. While Langford said to the crowd, “We’re not going to boo. We’re classy here,” Tlaib replied, booking and saying, “You all know I can’t be calm,” she added. “The haters will shut up on Monday if we win.”

With the caucus in Iowa in just two days, the election campaign among the democratic hopes has reached a climax. The emotions are hot and the stakes are higher than ever. Tlaibs Booing has received mixed responses from the Democrats. While some fuel Tlaib’s rejection of the democratic establishment, others criticize that it has fueled the flames of division. After all, it is not inconsistent to call the Democratic colleagues “haters” and to tell them to “shut up”.

The media’s reaction to Tlaib’s booing is frustrating in many ways, as there are no easy answers here. Tlaib can express her disappointment and dislike for Clinton, just as Clinton can do for Sanders. But Clinton is now a private individual. Tlaib holds a public office, so there are different expectations of her.

There’s a lot to unzip here, as the situation contains nuances that are not easy to explore in the Twitter character restriction. Clinton supporters will be angry with Tlaib’s flogging, while Sanders supporters will spur them on. But this makes me angry: this is a refresher of the 2016 elections that is causing Dems to fall into the same trap that fucked us in 2016. Once again we sacrifice good things at the altar of perfection.

Democrats are uniquely good at feeding themselves, and they don’t seem to have learned their 2016 lesson. Trump and his thugs have left behind a fair trial in the Senate that has caused unprecedented damage to our democracy and triggered a constitutional crisis. It’s something you have to fuck about.

The Trump administration has withdrawn protection for LGBTQ + Americans. It’s something you have to fuck about. It destroys the environment and puts children in cages. These are terrible things to fuck about.

It’s discouraging to see Democrats completely miss the forest for the trees. And it’s also worth noting that a lot that Clinton drills is not that far from Republicans who “lock them up” in a Trump rally. We have a long and busy high season ahead of us, but we must not lose sight of who the real enemy is. It’s not Clinton or Tlaib or Sanders or Biden or Warren or Buttigieg. It is Donald Trump, his corrupt and corrupt government, and the spineless senators who give him permission to ruin our democracy.

Democrats, bring your shit together.

(via CNN)

