Ratan Tata did not write the viral message attributed to him, and denies it on Twitter – it is a virus

A viral post about the impact of a coronavirus outbreak on the economy, written in a motivational tone, is falsely attributed to industrialist Ratan Tata. Many shared this false message, and now Dad himself has denied saying or writing.

The message, which also shows a picture of Tata and implies that she wrote it, reads: “Experts predict a major economic downturn due to Corona. I don’t know much about these experts. But I know for sure that they know nothing about the value of human motivation and determined effort.”

The note cites several positives over the years, including winning the ’83 World Cup in India and Arunima Sinhu, and scaling Mount Everest, among others.

Here's a post on the whole Twitter post:

The message is falsely attributed to Ratan Tata.

Two hours ago, Ratan Tata took to his official Twitter account and denied the false claim. He clarified in the post that he did not say or write the message. He further added that if he has to make a statement, it will be through official doorknobs on social media.

“I didn’t say or write this post. I invite you to check out what media is circulating on WhatsApp and social platforms,” ​​he wrote and shared a picture of the message. He added he hopes people are safe and take care of themselves.

I have neither said nor written about this post. I invite you to check out what media is circulating on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. I hope you are safe and cared for. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB

– Ratan N. Tata (@ RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

He also shared the same message as his Instagram story and urged people to check the messages before distributing them online.

Screenshot from Rat Insta's Insta Story.

Screenshot from Insta story shared by Ratan Tata.

The post was also shared in a blog post, but without any attribution to Dad or anyone else.

Dad triggered a wave of reactions on Twitter and people had a lot to say. “The projects are done by university students WhatsApp!”, Joked a Twitter user. “Thank you for your clarification, sir,” he thanked the other. “A lot of people use your name to express their own thoughts,” another tweeted. “Many people who post this as their WhatsApp status will see this tweet,” a third wrote.

It is clear that Ratan Tata did not write the message and that he is credited with falsely.

