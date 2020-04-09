Rations, sanitary napkins distributed in East Delhi amid Covid-19 lockdown

Men and women show their Aadhaar Playing cards as they wait to obtain cost-free ration currently being distributed by the Delhi govt amid nationwide lockdown in East Delhi. | PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Women and Kid Advancement Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam participated in a drive on Thursday to distribute sanitary napkins and rations to persons in East Delhi amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown implemented to incorporate the unfold of novel coronavirus.

The minister was present at the distribution drive carried out by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Little one Legal rights (DCPCR) and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an NGO founded by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, in accordance to a statement.

A overall of 350 dry ration packets and sanitary napkins have been dispersed amid migrant labourers and victims of the February riots in East Delhi, it said.

The push was performed at an East Delhi Municipal Company most important college.

The families of slum dwellers had been supplied with crucial meals items, hygiene kits and sanitary napkins. Gautam handed above sanitary napkins to women, it said.

