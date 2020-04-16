Rats run wild in Banksy’s new bathhouse

TORONTO –

It is difficult to work from home, a notion similar to that found in social media by an experienced professional called Banksy.

The artist took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase his recent work, in five of the illustrations depicting rats causing damage in the artist’s bathroom. Along with the picture is a caption, “My wife hates it when I work from home.”

Nine stencil-painted paintings interact with bathrooms in a way that can only be described as artificial.

One swing from the towel through his tail, while three tandem workers put glasses on one side and the other to urinate in the bathroom with the wrong intention. The result is a drawing of a time of crisis when toilet paper and toothpaste are broken.

Reflected in the mirror is a mouse that seems to count on the day of the exposure with action with a wall.

While Banksy’s personal history is still unknown, his work has become one of the most recognizable and recognizable in the world.

Rats are a major topic in the English-language arts scene, in which professionals translate the characters to graffiti artists because they engage in nightmares and extermination. .

According to its trademark, Banksy’s recent work brings a mix of art and the environment. Anyone ask the question, will this bathroom ever work for its purpose again?