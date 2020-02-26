[raucous-democratic-debate-yields-no-crystal-clear-challenger-to-sanders]



Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and previous Vice President Joe Biden get the stage for the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential discussion at the Gaillard Heart in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

February 26, 2020

By James Oliphant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The stakes could not have been increased at the Democratic presidential discussion on Tuesday, with the South Carolina main and Tremendous Tuesday contests looming in the 7 days forward.

Most candidates on the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, shared a common objective: stalling Senator Bernie Sanders’ march toward the nomination. As they battled to arise as the alternate to Sanders, the rivals appeared to have a collective perception that, for at the very least some of them, time was functioning out.

Here’s a glimpse at how the seven candidates on stage fared:

BERNIE SANDERS

Sanders was the item of much of the evening’s hand-wringing. Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar experimented with to sound the alarm, arguing that with the self-avowed democratic socialist Sanders as the nominee, the bash had small hope of unseating President Donald Trump in November. [L1N2AP0HB]

Occasionally the senator from Vermont, who qualified prospects the delegate count in the key, took the pounding in stride. Occasionally he did not, these kinds of as when he sparred with a member of the audience who booed a person of his responses, or engaged in a prolonged shouting match with Buttigieg.

Sanders also seemed to admit that parts of his record are potential liabilities. He termed his earlier support for legislation preserving gun suppliers from lawsuits “a lousy vote” but pushed back on accusations that he would be sympathetic to authoritarian regimes in places this kind of as China and Iran.

JOE BIDEN

The discussion was crucially important for Biden, who needs a victory in South Carolina on Saturday to re-assert his declare as the very best probability to counter Sanders. For the most component, the previous vice president sent a regular overall performance, taking part in up his prolonged file in politics and conversing about his operate on guns and passing the Violence Towards Ladies Act.

“Progressive,” he reported, “is obtaining issues carried out.”

The absolutely free-wheeling debate format, in which candidates routinely exceeded their time and talked out of flip, at times retained Biden on the sidelines for extensive durations of time, leaving him significantly exasperated.

Even so, Biden likely attained the target of trying to guarantee South Carolina voters he stays a top solution.

ELIZABETH WARREN

After disappointing finishes in the very first 3 early voting states, the senator from Massachusetts was on the lookout to create on her assertive discussion efficiency a week back in Las Vegas. The success in Charleston ended up much more mixed.

Warren lastly took the battle right to Sanders, as quite a few of her supporters have urged. “I would make a improved president than Bernie,” she claimed.

But she all over again aimed most of her hearth at Bloomberg, to the issue the place at situations it appeared she was extra intent on making confident the billionaire New Yorker and previous Republican does not conclude up the nominee than earning the scenario for herself.

“The main of the Democratic Get together will hardly ever trust him,” said Warren, herself a former Republican.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

It was a comeback of kinds for Bloomberg, who been given blistering reviews for his debut presidential debate functionality a 7 days in the past.

The interest on Sanders gave Bloomberg far more home to explore his history as mayor of New York and attempt to create himself as his moderate foil forward of Super Tuesday on March three, when the billionaire businessman’s identify will show up on ballots for the 1st time.

Bloomberg also emphasized the tens of millions he has used on behalf of Democratic congressional candidates and gun regulate.

At a single position, under attack from Warren for his earlier aid of Republicans, Bloomberg last but not least appeared to give up hoping to assert his liberal bona fides. Alternatively, he turned pragmatic.

“I’m the a person option that makes some perception,” he reported. “I have the expertise. I have the methods. And I have the record.”

PETE BUTTIGIEG

No applicant on stage appeared extra intent on drawing a contrast with Sanders than Buttigieg, who time and yet again re-stated what he named the stakes for the Democratic Party.

The previous mayor of South Bend, Indiana, apprehensive aloud about the cost of Sanders’ domestic agenda and warned that Russia was hoping to sow “chaos.” He explained a Sanders-Trump matchup would divide and exhaust the nation.

African People in america make up two-thirds of the Democratic electorate in South Carolina, and with his low assistance from all those voters leaving minimal hope of scoring high in the state, Buttigieg should hope his regular debate performance interprets into an infusion of swift income to keep his marketing campaign afloat previous Super Tuesday.

AMY KLOBUCHAR and TOM STEYER

Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, and Steyer, a California billionaire, mainly appeared to be afterthoughts for most of the night. Just about a 50 percent hour handed at the start of the debate just before Klobuchar spoke. Steyer generally experienced to fight to get the moderators’ awareness.

Both of those tried out to current by themselves as reasonable possibilities to Sanders.

Like Buttigieg, Klobuchar attracts very little guidance from black voters, and she is previously searching previous South Carolina to Tremendous Tuesday with the hopes that profitable her property point out will maintain her alive.

Steyer is wanting for a best-a few end in South Carolina, however he explained right after the debate he experienced the resources to remain in the race for a longer time.

(Reporting by James Oliphant Enhancing by Colleen Jenkins and Sonya Hepinstall)