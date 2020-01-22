Rau’shee Warren, Caleb Truax compete against Figbutz

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

The former bantamweight world champion, Rau’shee Warren, will compete against Mexican Gilberto Mendoza in a 10-round attraction, while former super middleweight champion Caleb “Golden” Truax will compete against Ghana’s Ernest in a 10-round showdown Amuzu competes Saturday, February 15 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event is led by the undefeated super middleweight IBF world champion, Caleb “Sweethands” Plant, who defends his title against the mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz in the FOX PBC Fight Night-Main Event and at FOX Deportes.

Reporting begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and welterweight features competitors Bryant Perrella and Abel Ramos fight in the co-main event, as well as light contender and Nashville-born Austin Dulay ahead of former title challenger Diego Magdaleno on TV.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Sweethands Promotion, TGB Promotions and Sauerland Promotions, are now on sale and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

The undercard will also see Chicago Vernon Brown (12-1-1, 8 KOs) fight Augusta, Georgia Justin DeLoach (18-4, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout, as well as undefeated Cuban maid Sando ( 9-0.7 KOs), who now lives in Nashville and will play Mexican Sergio Gonzalez (6-7-1, 2 KOs) in a 6-round super middleweight attraction.

The lineup is rounded off by an easy fight against Ashland City, Tyler Tomlin from Tennessee and the pro-debut of Cincinnatis Duke Reagan in a 4-round super featherweight competition against Da’jour Burney from North Carolina.

Warren (16-3, 4 KOs) will be back in action for the first time since a narrow defeat in the world championship title against undefeated champion Nordine Oubaali in January 2019. Warren from Cincinnati, Ohio, won the WBA Bantamweight World Championship with a majority decision over Juan Carlos Payano in 2016 and lost the title to Zhanat Zhakiyanov the following year through a split decision.

The 32-year-old became the first three-time Olympic boxer from the United States when he qualified for successive Olympic teams in 2004, 2008 and 2012. The 30-year-old Mendoza (15-7-3) will compete against him. 7 KOs), who comes from Mexicali (Mexico) and now lives in Modesto (California). Mendoza has won eight of his last ten fights, including a tie in his last fight against Oscar Vasquez in October 2019.

Truax (30-4-2, 19 KOs), a native of Osseo, Minnesota, will step back into the ring after being forced to retire from a proposed title eliminator against Peter Quillin in August 2019. The 30-year-old had previously faced Quillin in April in a fight that was not contested due to a cut due to an accidental head butt.

Truax became world champion in 2017 when he went to the UK and angered James DeGale to take the 168-pound IBF crown. Truax lost a tight decision in the second leg against DeGale, but returned to stop Fabiano Soares in August 2018. He will compete against Amuzu (25-5, 22 KOs) from Hohoe, Ghana, who is now competing against Prichard, Alabama. Amuzu is expected to recover from a loss to Ievgen Khytrov in November 2019.