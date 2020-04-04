Raven Symone Is Down For A Cheetah Girls Reboot

Never freak out but Raven Symone just hinted at a Cheetah Girls reboot. Actually, nope, you can freak out above this one.

Arguably the best DCOM (Disney Channel Authentic Film) of all time, The Cheetah Girls were the girl-ability group we wanted in the early noughties. And if Raven Symone has her way, they could be back for the reboot to end all reboots.

The group consisted of That’s So Raven star Raven Symone (Galleria), female-who-was-way-also-fantastic-for-Rob-Kardashian Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan. They won our hearts more than in 3 aspect-size films: The Cheetah Girls, The Cheetah Women 2 and The Cheetah Women: One particular Entire world, which honestly all have earned a fucking Oscar.

Irrespective of not showing up in the 3rd movie, Raven had a ton to say about the franchise in a the latest ET interview.

“I need to have to speak to the girls initially mainly because we want to curate an solution,” Symone reported. “This can go so sideways on so quite a few degrees.”

It appears Raven is however BFFs with Adrienne Bailon (Houghton), who she appears to be to be down to do something with.

“Listen, I’m down with Adrienne [Bailon Houghton], whichever Adrienne’s down to do, I’m down,” Symone claimed. “I will perform with Adrienne for the rest of my existence. She’s great sauce. I enjoy everybody in their own strategies.”

She also elaborated on the beef between previous Cheetah sisters Kiely and Adrienne, with Williams airing their drama online not too long ago.

“It’s just, real female teams have their moments, visualize a faux just one,” Symone graciously set it.

In circumstance you skipped it, Kiely Williams not too long ago mentioned Adrienne’s chat show The Serious, asserting that she wouldn’t be eager to go on it.

“I do not see a explanation why I would require to go on The Actual mainly because I’m not advertising nearly anything, ideal? So there is no purpose to do that for me,” Kiely explained. “Also, I’mma be genuine with you: I do not assume Adrienne wants to, like, have dwell Television set with me. ‘Cause, I necessarily mean, she’s gonna have to say, ‘Yes, Kiely, I did faux to be your most effective pal. Now, I am not.’”

While the Cheetah Sister stand jointly, it seems the real everyday living gals aren’t fairly as fond of every other.

Here’s hoping they can all get the job done it out so we can have the Cheetah reunion we really have to have to get by way of this hellish calendar year.

At this phase, a Cheetah Girls 4 is just a pipe dream, but till we can get some form of affirmation, we’ll all just have to relive our childhoods on Disney+.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=iPYoa9Q5lz8