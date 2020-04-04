Raven Symone Weighs In On What Would Have To Occur Right before a Cheetah Women Reunion | Cheetah Girls, Raven Symone

Raven Symone is putting in her two cents on a Cheetah Ladies reunion!

All through an job interview with ET, the Raven’s Property star was questioned about the possibility of the women obtaining back again together.

“I need to have to speak to the ladies first, ’cause we have to have to curate an respond to. This could go so sideways on so quite a few ranges,” Raven stated. “Listen. I’m down with Adrienne [Bailon]. Whichever Adrienne‘s down to do, I’m down. I will perform with Adrienne for the rest of my life. She’s brilliant-sauce. I love everybody in their personal techniques. ”

“It’s just… true woman groups have their times,” she added, alluding to the longtime feud in between some of the girls.

“The information of the Cheetah Woman motion is the most lovely point I assume I’ve at any time been a part of., and the stories that can occur out, and have arrive out, have formed and molded quite a few generations,” Raven ongoing. “Yes, I’d love to be a portion of that brand name yet again, but it demands to be legitimate. We all have to be there. It was my bad for not becoming in the [third] one, that was my terrible. But you know, who appreciates? Following corona, something is possible!”

As for where Raven thinks her character Bubbles would be, she said, “Let’s say Bubbles has her own unbiased report label.” In circumstance you missed it, see the place Adrienne believed their characters would be now.

Kiely lately opened up about the longtime feud among her and Adrienne. See what she claimed!

