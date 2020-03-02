‘raven’s-home’-just-included-a-controversial-subject

Raven’s House tackled a tricky challenge over the weekend.

In the show’s latest episode, Booker is pressured by some new buddies to attempt vaping. Thankfully, Booker is aware the information and the hazards of vaping and turns them down.

Inspite of his warning, Booker’s pals choose to try it out and when Mentor Spitz finds their vape pen, they blame it on Booker, having him suspended.

“There’s generally anything like this going on. Just about every era has its ‘cool thing’ that everybody needs to hop on,” Issac Ryan Brown, who plays Booker, advised TVLine.

The episode was created with some help from the team Hollywood, Wellbeing & Society, a aspect of the Norman Lear Centre, that can help writers with resources on well being, safety and safety. They also consulted with specialists from the Facilities for Condition Manage and Avoidance.

Listen to a message from the total Raven’s House solid here…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/msPfJXrjwts" width="500"></noscript>