Ravens Lamar Jackson a unanimous choice for the most notable player award

MIAMI-Lamar Jackson’s stunning season didn’t just win him the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award – he won it unanimously.

That’s right: The Baltimore Ravens’ second-year general joins Tom Brady as the only players to get every MVP vote.

Jackson received all 50 votes from a national media group that regularly covers the championship. The Baltimore All-Pro set an NFL record for yards running by one general (1,206) and led to an offense that built more yards on the ground (3,296) than anyone else in league history. The Ravens have won their last 12 regular-season games to finish 14-2, the best point of the league.

Brady achieved the feat in 2010. And like Brady, Jackson’s special season did not include a championship.

The Ravens were big winners in the NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won the coaching award and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, received the best coaching awards.

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill won the Comeback Player of the Year award with a vote for Jimmy Garoppolo, who will end the 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl. New Orleans’s Michael Thomas received the offensive value of the offensive players, while New England’s Stephon Gilmore won the defensive player of the year award.

Rookie honors went to 49ers Nick Bosa and Carnival general Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April’s draft.

Edge rusher Jacksonville’s Calais Campbell of Jacksonville won the Walter Payton Award of the Year.

Thomas is just the second wide receiver to win an offensive player of the year. He’s in good business: The other recipient of the award was Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in 1987 and 1993.

While Rice owns virtually all the important records the NFL receives, Thomas has one that made a big difference with voters. Thomas reached a league of 149 runs for 1,725 ​​yards and nine touchdowns. He also played five games without regular general Drew Brees, but made 42 catches in those outings.

“It was just consistency and following our leader, Drew Brees. It was a great example for everyone throughout the league,” Thomas said. “I don’t consider it a given. I note how it is prepared. … Honestly, it’s hard for me to hide myself in the back without hitting the people around me in the back, because they’ve helped me a lot. “

Gilmore is the first corner in a decade to win the defensive player of the year.

Considered one of the best coverage groups in the game, the all-pro made his eighth professional season his best with six high-profile NFL careers. Gilmore was a key member of the league’s weakest defense in 2019. New England allowed 225 points to win an 11th straight AFC East title.

“Every week, I feel like I’m going against the best receivers of every game and being able to close them as far as I can,” Gilmore explained. “It’s hard to be on an island, playing a lot of human-to-human coverage every week, but I feel like I do it every week.”

To lead the Ravens to the NFL’s best record, including a 12-win streak to end the regular season, Harbaugh joined Brother Jim (2011) as coach of the year.

“Funny with the players all the time, you know, we rob the same train,” he said. “That’s a blessing. It’s a privilege to be a part of this whole thing. You have the opportunity to coach players like Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley – all the guys we have, it’s something you can’t think of. datum. “

Tannehill noted that the player who chose comeback is a mixed blessing.

“It’s a price you never want to deal with, but it’s a price to recognize and you had to overcome many adversities,” he said. “To get to this point, it’s special.”

Bosa, the second overall draft pick behind Murray, was such a force on the 49ers’ line that he even received votes for the all-pro team in a very competitive position.

Bosa’s nine sacks were the fourth player for a 49ers championship. He was third in the NFL with 68 pressures, according to SportsInfo Solutions, with only Cameron Jordan and Danielle Hunter, while his 16 loss games tied him for fifth in the league.

Murray participated in other total picks no. 1, such as Earl Campbell and Cam Newton as prospective champions. The fast, ambitious and creative strategist is the sixth person to do this double. Newton is the latest in 2011, a year after Sam Bradford’s end. Others are running back Campbell (1978), Billy Sims (1980) and George Rogers (1981).

Murray started all 16 games, going 5-10-1 with 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He ran for 544 yards and four more scores.

“I think everybody starts with individual goals and I knew I was playing pretty well – that’s obviously not the goal – but I had to play my part on the pitch,” Murray said.

“Get my guys to win and try to play as best I can while I’m able to, and I’ve had a lot of help around me.”

