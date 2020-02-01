Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins NFL MVP; Gilmore’s top defender of the patriots

Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson set an NFL record for the most hectic quarterback yards in a single season, running 15 games for 1,206 yards in 2019. Photo by David Tulis / UPI | Stock Photo

Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson set an NFL record for the most hectic quarterback yards in a single season, running 15 games for 1,206 yards in 2019. Photo by David Tulis / UPI | Stock Photo

Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson became the second youngest player to win the NFL MVP Award when he won Miami Honor Saturday. Photo by David Tulis / UPI | Stock Photo

MIAMI, February 1 (UPI) – Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named NFL MVP in 2019 at the NFL Honors Award Show on Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

Jackson, 23, completed 66.1 percent of his throws for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 starts this season. He also set an NFL record for the most hectic quarterback yards in a single season, running 176 runs for 1,206 yards. Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 record and # 1 in the AFC playoffs.

He won the award unanimously, making him the second player in NFL history. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also won unanimously in 2010. Jackson is also the second youngest player to win an NFL MVP award. The Pro Football Hall of Fame, which Jim Brown ran back, was honored in 1957 at the age of 21.

Patriots cornerback Stefon Gilmore was named defensive player of the year in Miami on Saturday. New Orleans Saints recipient Michael Thomas was named offensive player of the year.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named comeback player of the year. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named offensive rookie of the year. San Francisco 49ers Defensive End Nick Bosa was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“It feels good,” said Tannehill. “After a lot of hard work, getting to this point is something special.”

Jackson has also been awarded the FedEx Air Player of the Year. Derrick Henry was named FedEx Ground Player of the Year by Titan.

Raven’s coach John Harbaugh became coach of the year. Greg Roman, Ravens’ offensive coordinator, has been named the best NFL assistant coach.

“Lamar is a differentiator for us from a football standpoint because it keeps the chains moving,” said Harbaugh.

During the NFL awards, several NFL legends were also elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including: the former great Troy Polamalu from Pittsburgh Steelers, the former recipient Isaac Bruce from St. Louis Rams, the former Steve Atwater from Denver Broncos, former Indianapolis Colts James edgerrin and former titans guard Steve Hutchinson.