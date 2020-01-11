Ravens vs. Titans odds, prediction, gambling trends for the NFL divisions play-off game – Up News Info

Loading...

The Titans have just defeated the current Patriots, Super Bowl champions, in a slight surprise in the wild card round of the AFC 2020 playoffs. Now they will try to continue as they go on tour against the Ravens in Saturday’s play-off division (8:15 PM ET, CBS).

Tennessee needed the last week of the regular season of 2019 to participate as start number 6. Baltimore, saying goodbye, is the best placed in the conference tournament after 14-2.

The Titans won thanks to Derrick Henry’s dominant career supported by a fundamentally strong defense. Before becoming the defensive coordinator of the Titans, Dean Pees worked in the same capacity for the Ravens and before that he also worked for the Patriots.

The ravens, however, were the most productive team in NFL history led by the best quarterback in one season, the MVP of 23-year-old Lamar Jackson. Can the Titans slow down Jackson or keep up with Jackson?

Here is all you need to know about gambling on Ravens vs. Titans in the NFL play-offs, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the AFC division game.

MORE: Get the latest NFL odds and gambling trends on Sports Insider

Raven versus opportunities Titans for the NFL play-offs

Spread: Crows for 10

Crows for 10 Total points: 47

47 opportunities: Titans -119, Crows -101

The ravens saw their favorites increase when the line started around 9 points earlier this week. The Ravens have won 12 consecutive games with a limited challenge. The Titans were ultimately only four weak points for the Patriots game in New England.

Ravens vs Titans series of all time

The Ravens have a small advantage, 12-11. They gained that benefit by winning five of the last nine meetings. De Ravens excluded the Titans 21-0 at the last meeting in Nashville in October 2018. The Ravens, especially in the 2001 play-offs, hindered the Titans after the 2000 season on their way to their first NFL championship in the Super Bowl 35.

Three trends to know

– The Titans are 9-7-1 against the spread this season. The ravens are 10-5-1. 53 percent of gamblers on the Titans side. 58 percent of gamblers on the money line also love that the Titans win directly.

– The total has increased in 10 of the 17 Titan games. The total was also exceeded in 10 of the 16 Ravens games. 56 percent of gamblers want the game to have more than 47 points.

– The Titans have won and have played six of their last eight games. The Ravens have won and covered in four consecutive games and also in nine of their last 10.

Three things to look at

The defense of the Raven against Henry

The Ravens were number 5 in the race by allowing only an average of 93.4 yards per game. But they delivered 4.4 yards per carry, putting them in 20th place in the competition. There is no doubt that the Titans will deal with Henry relentlessly, as it is also the absolute key to make quarterback Ryan Tannehill succeed in the game of action and game passes. The Ravens also have a deep secondary defense and good pass defense so that they can confidently deploy additional resources to prevent them from getting huge races.

Defense of the Titans’ race against Jackson

The Titans were number 7 in yards per allowed carry (4.0) with a career defense that ended in number 12 in terms of average allowed yards (104.5). But that was more to stop the traditional running game. Sometimes they fought with the running QBs, when Jacoby Brissett, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson and even Jameis Winston and AJ McCarron did some damage at that time. Jackson is a very different beast behind a powerful offensive line that can push the Titans a bit. The Titans must be careful to worry so much about Jackson’s career that they become an easier choice for him in the short to intermediate pass game.

Ravens kicks the Titans.

The ravens have an excellent clutch kicker in Justin Tucker. The Titans have made an effort throughout the season to find a reliable leg. The Titans have ace player Brett Kern, who finished in fourth place in the competition with an average net clearance (43.1) and dropped 37 of his 78 points within 20. The Sam Koch of the Ravens was not that cash. but also hit only 40 times. The Titans will try to win the field position game, but Tucker can also turn it into a field goal game that is beneficial to the Ravens.

Statistics that matter

The Titans were the second worst AFC defense against the tight end during the regular season. On average they gave 5 catches for 57 yards on 7 goals and 9 touchdowns. The Ravens have a strong trio in Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle. You can be sure that the Ravens will keep everyone busy for Jackson, especially Andrews who extends to the center of the field.

Prediction of crows against titans

The Titans had a good run to reach the play-offs with Tannehill, Henry and coach Mike Vrabel. The victory of the Patriots, however, was very similar to the victory of their leaders in the wild card round a few years ago. It will follow a reality test against a Ravens team that has easily sent more difficult opponents than the Titans. Baltimore will show that it is much better offensive and defensive, while Tennessee still has significant limitations on both sides of the ball.

Crows 30, Titans 17