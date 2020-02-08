Raw cookie dough, anyone? Bro dough takes root over vegans as vegetable desserts finally taste good

Meet Bro Dough, the protein cookie dough you can eat without risk to health.

Don’t lie, at some point when you have baked cookies or smelled the delight of raw cookie dough, you have had this almost exaggerated urge to eat raw dough. But the problem is that it is not edible until you bake it. I mean you can certainly digest it, but you run the risk of swallowing salmonella from both raw eggs and raw flour.

Grit Daily discovered a Bro Dough, a Canadian company that makes protein-infused cookie dough … from plants. We spoke with Erica Rankin, a former health and fitness competitor and founder and director of Bro Dough, which contains less sugar than traditional cookie dough and a fraction of calories.

Erica Rankin, founder and CEO of Bro Dough

Grit Everyday: You had your own adventures before embarking on Bro Dough. Share these.

Erica Rankin: In 2015 I decided to take my health more seriously and prioritize health and nutrition. I’ve always liked spending time in the kitchen experimenting with different recipes and ingredients, so I started to recreate my favorite foods, but in a way that would allow me to reach my goals.

I created an Instagram page not only to be responsible, but to share my recipes with others. Some of them include low-carbohydrate pasta, protein cookies, peanut butter cups, and even chocolate avocado pudding. I started getting messages from people asking me if I would ever sell the things I made. I never really thought much about it and continued to create and publish recipes.

I really liked sharing my creations and it was great to see others recreate and share them on their Instagram pages.

GD: How did your passion for fitness find its way to being one of the key ingredients to Bro Dough’s success?

ER: I became more immersed in the fitness industry, competing in two bikini contests in 2018. I have a huge sweet tooth and would often look for healthier options than my favorite treats. one of which is cookie dough. We all know that cookie dough is not safe to eat raw and is usually packed full of sugar with little protein.

I came to realize that the Canadian market does not have a protein infusion, a healthy, edible cookie dough. So, I thought back to these messages I received on Instagram and thought “why not make it on my own and sell it?” Lone, I created Bro Dough in December 2019.

GD: For the ancients, why bother with dough?

ER: So Bro Dough is aimed at those looking for a healthier alternative to traditional cookie dough or just looking for a tasty treat that doesn’t make them sacrifice their health and fitness goals. Because it is marketed as a healthy alternative snack, it would make sense to have higher quality ingredients as well as vegetable ingredients. This expands the consumer window, as vegans will be able to eat our product.

Consumers who buy this value of the plant-based product. is a higher quality snack as it uses turbinado sugar instead of granulated sugar, wholemeal flour instead of white flour and pea protein instead of whey.

For someone who is not interested in these properties or knows the difference between yeast and regular cookie dough, you will probably be looking for a regular edible cookie dough (which is often not vegan, high in sugar and low in protein).

Plant-based Oreo-cookie dough just happened.

GD: Why does pea protein have all the love?

ER: We use pea protein isolate because it is 100% vegan. Regular protein powder is made from whey and contains dairy products. Many people cannot consume it for this reason, so they are looking for other options. There are many botanical protein options on the market, but pea protein is superior because it is a complete protein and contains all the essential amino acids.

In addition, it is also soy-free and compared to other protein bog powders, it does not have a strong extravagant flavor; no one wants the biscuit dough to taste like a protein powder.

GD: What is the origin of the name “Bro Dough”?

ER: We were playing under different names, but I always came back to Bro Dough. Yeah … I’m a woman and I created a company called Bro Dough. Because this product is aimed at those in the fitness industry, I felt the name was appropriate.

The term “bro” in Bro Dough is in reference to a “bro gym” or someone who works out. It’s just a fun, catchy name that the consumer wanted to remember.

GD: What kind of customer attracts Bro Dough?

ER: Bro Dough is aimed at two types of consumers. First, they are the ones in the gym. This is due to the fact that the product has added protein (plant-based) and many athletes or individuals who regularly exercise regularly purchase similar products such as protein bars or protein shakes.

The second targeted market is for people who are health conscious / vegan. This particular group is gradually increasing as many become more and more health conscious and many are also adopting the vegan lifestyle. Bro Dough contains no eggs, dairy, has few ingredients and zero artificial sweeteners. It also has half the amount of sugar as a regular cookie dough.

This is a healthier snack that many will enjoy because they know what it is, and do not have to sacrifice their diet or health.