Raw Essentials Tea, Bookwell, Pedestrian Group, DUK + More

Raw essentials tea, a brand of all natural teas that celebrate a balanced, healthy lifestyle, aim to work part-time Social media marketer and content creator (MELB) to join their small, tightly knit team. The successful candidate must create social media content on Raw Essential Tea’s Instagram and Facebook pages. To be considered for this role, applicants must have experience in managing social media accounts, basic knowledge of Facebook ads, and a good eye for design. Apply now!

Bookwell, a company that allows you to book beauty and wellness appointments across Australia quickly and easily, is looking for a full-time job Support Coordinator (MELB) To offer first-class service to business partners and customers. The role includes providing inbound support, ongoing quality assurance and monitoring invoices and inquiries. The ideal candidate loves to face new challenges and solve problems, is super organized and has more than 1-2 years of professional experience. Apply today.

pedestrian group, Australia’s fastest growing publishing brand, have been looking for quite a while Advertising and Partnership Manager (SYD) join the NSW Direct Partnerships team. The task is to create market-leading parking spaces for all pedestrian platforms (native, video, podcast, events, activations) for direct customers, to create comprehensive customer proposals and to deliver 100% quarterly sales budgets. The ideal candidate is a self-starter who is not afraid to look for new business opportunities and build relationships from scratch. If you have exceptional communication skills and attention to detail, apply here.

DUK, a digital marketing agency specializing in social media marketing, web design and development, print design and SEO Interns in digital marketing, social media and journalism (SYD) join their team. The successful candidates have the opportunity to write about three Australian online publications in the areas of digital marketing, beauty, entertainment and business. This internship gives candidates the opportunity to make contacts in the digital marketing industry, expand their online portfolio and work with a fun and collaborative team. Apply now!

Do you want more good job opportunities? You are welcome:

Trademutt are looking for a full-time position Junior specialist for e-commerce platforms (BNE) integrate and manage different digital platforms. Apply today.

Hair by Paul Anthony is looking for a highly qualified Hairdresser or hairdresser (SYD) rent a chair weekly. Apply here.

theory are hunting for a full time Concession Store Manager and Assistant Manager (MELB) to run their new franchise in David Jones Chadstone. Apply now!