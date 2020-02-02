Rawon chooses NU’EST Ren as his favorite person in “The Return of Superman”

Hong Kyung Min’s daughter Rawon chose Ren from NU’EST as the person she loves most!

During the episode of “The Return of Superman” by KBS 2TV broadcast on February 2, Rawon and Hong Kyung Min tried to color their nails with balm. Hong Kyung Min told Rawon, “They say if the color stays until the first snow of the year, it means you will find love.”

Hong Kyung Min then asked Rawon to choose the person she likes the most, listing the people Rawon met like Ye Jun, William Hammington and Minhyun and Ren from NU’EST. The two idols had visited Rawon and Raim in a previous episode, Minhyun taking Rawon to get the flu shot.

Rawon chose Ren as his favorite person and his father said: “If the color stays on your nails until the first snow, it means that Ren loves you too”, to which Rawon replied with a shy smile.

Seeing this, Hong Kyung Min looked quite jealous when he said, “Do you think your father is handsome or Ren?” He was surprised when Rawon immediately chose him and he couldn’t hide his smile.

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?