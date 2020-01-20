Ray Burton, the father of Metallica legend Cliff Burton, died at the age of 94

Ray Burton, the father of the late Metallica bass player Cliff Burton, died at the age of 94.

Metallica confirmed the news on their website and said: “It is with incredible sadness that we said goodbye to Cliff’s father Ray Burton last week.

“For 38 years we were lucky enough to have the energy, wisdom and light of Ray in our lives. His eternal youth with his drive, positivity and ruthless smile were both incredibly powerful and movingly sincere.

“From coast to coast and also overseas, Ray’s radiant face would greet us regularly and provide warmth and anchor for our travels, and when it came to the entire Metallica family, band, crew and fans, he considered us all his.

“That he died gives an indefinable feeling of sadness and loss, but we also know that Ray would not want us to hang out with our damn emperors for too long.

“So in his honor, and the kind of man he was, we really want to celebrate the 94 years of life that Ray gave everyone, knowing that a sparkle of his light, wisdom and energy will always be with us wherever we go. We love you Ray. Rest in peace.”

Bass player Cliff died at the age of 24 when the Metallica tour bus crashed in Sweden in September 1986. He played on the band’s first three albums: 1993’s Kill “Em All, 1984’s Ride The Lightning and 1986’s Master of Puppets.

In August 2017, Ray revealed that he was donating the royalties he received from his son’s work in Metallica to a music scholarship program at Cliff’s old high school.

He said to Alphabetallica: “From the royalties I get, I give a scholarship to the high school he went to – the Castro Valley High School for music. So the children who won it thank me for it.

“I think Cliff would probably have done so with his money because he was by no means against education. He really liked it. “

Ray said in 2016 on the 30th anniversary of Cliff’s death and was delighted to see Metallica thrive for decades after his son’s death.

He said: “I admire James, Lars and Kirk for all those years. They stayed together and did very well in the field of entertainment. They have done an absolutely fantastic job. “