ray-parlour-features-essential-piece-of-advice-to-reiss-nelson-soon-after-boasting-gunners-starlet-is-‘the-long-run-for-arsenal’

Ray Parlour has offered tips to Reiss Nelson as he thinks the young English starlet ‘is surely the foreseeable future for Arsenal’.

Nelson caught the eye on Monday night time as the Gunners booked their put in the sixth-spherical of the FA Cup with a sound defeat of Portsmouth.

The 20-calendar year-old started out on the ideal flank and assisted both of Arsenal’s plans at Fratton Park, sending in crosses for Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah to rating.

Getty Photos – Getty Nelson has made 15 appearances for Arsenal this season – he is envisioned to have a huge long term at the club

Nelson’s second help was specifically eye-catching as he defeat his gentleman with a wonderful burst of tempo earlier the still left-back just before delivering the ball from huge.

And Parlour, the Gunners legend, was undoubtedly impressed.

“Two helps once more,” mentioned the ‘Romford Pele’ on Tuesday’s Sports activities Breakfast. “His history has been excellent.

“You can see his pace, primarily on the 2nd aim – the way he went earlier that remaining-again the moment he dropped his shoulder and pushed it on he was long gone.

“You just can’t catch anyone like that.

“He is undoubtedly the foreseeable future for Arsenal on that side.”

Parlour’s assessment of Nelson was not without criticism, however.

He experienced 1 key piece of information for the English starlet – a piece of suggestions which appears correct for any younger player hoping to make it in the senior activity.

“If I was to have one particular critique of him,” continued Parlour, “it is that he requires to believe in himself a bit more, mainly because he is such a fantastic player.

Mikel Arteta hails ‘special’ Reiss Nelson as Arsenal’s youthful guns see off Portsmouth

“He’s acquired to need the ball a great deal additional and operate at gamers a whole lot additional, since he’s got all the tips to get earlier gamers and set balls into the box. He just requires to be on it on a more regular foundation.

“You get gamers who come into the facet and in some cases the match can go by them. You’ve bought to want the ball a tiny little bit far more and get into regions the place you just cannot get picked up.

“That is what he’s obtained to master as he gets into the workforce a tiny bit additional.

“He wants to be quick to uncover if you are on his team, but hard to mark if you are against him.”

You can look at a clip of Ray Parlour on talkSPORT, above…