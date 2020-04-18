Ray Wilson, Eivor, Devin Townsend, Genesis, Jordan Rudess and a lot more streams tonight

With the cancellation of almost all are living enjoyment owing to the the globally Covid-19 outbreak quite a few bands and artists are turning to the Net to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We’re bringing you every day updates right here far too on the Prog website, pointing you in the way of everything that is prog-welcoming, on a day-to-day foundation (doing work with Chris Parkins’ Virtual Prog Gigs Fb page to spotlight what is actually likely on.

Eivor

The Faroese art rocker will be hosting a are living stream from her dwelling space this evening via her Facebook web page at 6pm (BST)

Ray Wilson

The former Genesis singer will be broadcasting a pre-recorded are living demonstrate by way of his site at 7pm (BST)

Genesis

The Genesis Film Pageant commences tonight with the streaming of their 3 Sides Are living film from 1983 by way of the Genesis YouTube site (8pm (BST)

Devin Townsend

Tonight is the very first of Devin’s 3 charity shows from his personal studio by way of Stage It this evening at 8pm (BST). Tickets are nevertheless accessible.

Darsombra

The Baltimore large pysch band will be streaming reside from their Fb page at 9pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of study course there’ll be a model new nightly piano meditation from the Desire Theater keyboard participant this evening via his Fb site at 9pm (BST)

If you know of any forthcoming prog-welcoming streams, you should e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we will increase you to our listings.

Remain safe and sound and prog on