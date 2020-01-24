Raymond Cheah: DPM Special Officer Submits Police Report | Malaysia

Against a man who advised the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah has disguised Wan Ismail, a police report has been filed. – Picture of Hari Anggara

The report on the person named Raymond Cheah was submitted tonight by the special officer to Deputy Prime Minister Yew Boon Lye at Klang Selatan Police Station.

“The position of Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister, as claimed by the person named Raymond Cheah, has never existed. We fear that his actions may spoil the reputation of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“I have been asked to prepare a police report so that the investigation can be carried out because it is a very serious matter since there is no such position,” he said to Bernama.

Yew said the subject also got Dr. Wan Azizah, who later clarified the matter through a post on her Facebook page yesterday.

The post also included a picture of the individual’s business card, which indicated that he was acting as an advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister’s office. – Bernama