Rays Alvarado

Port Charlotte, Florida. -His fastball can be catastrophic. his

The presence of an intimidating mound.

Jose Alvarado has become one of the most powerful weapons

Raise the bullpen. But his biggest challenge was not to keep batters out

Base … it was to keep his family safe.

Alvarado comes from one of the poorest areas in Venezuela. Ah

In a country in political crisis, people eat food, water,

Health care. This past season Alvarado was a month away from the raise

With a sick mother.

“Last year my family had many problems.”

Said Alvarado. “It was too strong for me.

That mental tension has hit Alvarado’s performance

mound. He also suffered physically and suffered multiple injuries.

“It was my elbow and my diagonal,” Alvarado said.

Nothing went well for Lefty in 2019.

Points where Alvarado considered early retirement so he could take care of him

Mother and his family. But this off-season … everything has changed.

Alvarado’s family left Venezuela,

America. Here, along with his loved ones, Alvarado can now focus on what he loves.

“Everything is easier for me because I focus on my work.”

Said Alvarado. “I think only baseball, work hard, focus on me

body. “

“Just putting them here will make him tremendous

It boosts comfort and ultimately leads to confidence, “said Raise.

Director Kyle Snyder.

The joy of work has returned to Alvarado. that is

A brief observation for his manager who couldn’t wait to see his big left hand

Throw a bullpen session.

“The most exciting thing for me is

Alvarado rides the mountain, throws baseball and throws it on a plate. ”

Kevin Cash. “Look at that part to see him look healthy. We all know how electricity

He can do that, and it looks like he is moving in the right direction. “

“I’m just excited to take him there and fill the zone

To see him integrated into the game, “Snyder said.

Injured Alvarado became a raise audience

The playoffs will take place in 2019. Now, overall, Alvarado is not only a ray,

Post-season, but reaches the pinnacle of baseball.

“Maybe this year, this team can go through the world

“The series,” said Albert.

