Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro

Red Sox bank coach Ron Roenicke led the Brewers for five seasons (2011-15), so if the Sox wants to stay in the house in case they fire tick-stealing ring leader Alex Cora, they have an obvious choice.

But if they decide to keep Roenicke in his role, where can they go?

Think: connections. That is generally how it works when hiring sports. What you know is a factor, but not as important as who you know.

The Red Sox hired Chaim Bloom on October 25 to replace Dave Dombrowski and named Bloom the Chief Baseball Officer. Bloom was 14 years with the Rays, so it’s not hard to determine where to look to connect the dots.

The Giants and Pirates both interviewed Rays bank coach Matt Quatraro in the past outdoor season to choose other candidates. Quatraro is supposed to be about to land a leadership role somewhere when the next wave of fires takes place. Bloom knows him, probably suspects him, and would like to have the idea that the right hand of Rays manager Kevin Cash runs his dugout because he is familiar with the unconventional methods of that organization.

If you have a former big league manager such as Roenicke in the dugout, it is easier to hire a field manager without any management experience, both in the small leagues and in the big leagues. A lack of experience did not prevent Alex Cora from winning 108 games in his normal season, not to mention a World Series.

Quatraro has also worked for four seasons for a man who knows the nuances of everything that comes with a high-profile job in Boston and who is familiar with the inner workings of the Red Sox property group. Quatraro spent four seasons (2014-17) on the Indian staff of former Red Sox manager Terry Francona as assistant coach.

Quatraro, 46, comes from the outskirts of Albany, East Selkirk, N.Y.