rays-lhp-ryan-yarbrough-on-first-outing-of-spring-training

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays sent Ryan Yarbrough to the mound to throw the first pitch Sunday afternoon against the New York Yankees.

He faced four batters, allowing one single and recording one strikeout.

“Everything felt good,” he said after the inning. “If anything, I was

just nibbling a little bit on some things but, for the first outing of the year,

it felt really good. Everything was moving the way I wanted it to and, after

those first couple of batters, I got ahead of the other two. It was just a matter

of finishing guys off instead of barely missing on some pitches so, I mean, for

the first outing of the year I will take that every time.”

Yarbrough will be a major contributor on the mound this season but it

is unclear if he will be a traditional starter.

“It is one of those things where I am just trying to show them that I’ve come in to show them I can compete for that role and prove to them that I can do that,” he said. “So, obviously, that is in my thought process a little bit but it is nice to come in and be able to get into a routine this year and have an understanding of what I am going to throw and, the days in between, get it so it feels as close as going out in the regular season as possible. I am excited to settle in that way.”

