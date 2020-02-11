Rays meets with Tampa representatives about the sister city map

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays met with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan on Monday afternoon to discuss the concept of their sister city map and keep the team in the Tampa Bay area.

This happened after a recent radio interview with Canadian businessman and group leader Stephen Bronfman from Montreal, who said he not only expected the plan to work, but threw a light bump on the city of St. Petersburg when asked how the group did the MLB Players Union expects to agree to the plan to spend the first part of the season in Florida and then move north.

In a statement, the rays said:

“Today we have taken a significant step towards securing the future of Ray’s baseball in Tampa Bay after 2027. We appreciate the leadership of Mayor Castor and Commissioner Hagan and look forward to further dialogue with the city and county stakeholders.” We continue to focus on the concept of the sister city and are determined to work in partnership with the community as the process progresses.

Tampa Bay Rays

Mayor Jane Castor released a statement after the meeting:

“I am still optimistic about the rays. I look forward to continuing to work and talk to the Rays and County to keep baseball, this popular pastime, in the region. “

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

The mayor of St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman, has opposed the split-season arrangement and has asked the team to maintain its current lease, which runs until 2027.

“I continue to believe that the Rays Organization will decide whether the Tampa Bay area, and St. Pete in particular, remains the best place to play baseball and be successful in the long term,” Kriseman said in a memo.

Mayor Kriseman added that the city of St. Petersburg will not make a public contribution to the construction of a new stadium for a part-time team and is ready to discuss financing a full-time team in St. Petersburg.

“We are not a part-time city, we are a full-time city,” said Kriseman. “Would we miss the team? Absolutely … Can we survive without the team? Absolutely.”