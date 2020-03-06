Rays prospect, Lucius Fox wants to grow baseball in Bahamas

Port Charlotte-Training this spring means more for Rays prospect, Lucius Fox.

“My goal is just to go to the major leagues,” Fox said. “I think we can help big league teams win.”

Fox has made a raise roster of 40 spring training and is ready to prove he’s in the major.

“I can win many runs, steal on the base and get into the scoring position for our team-I have good defense.

He lost 39 bases in Triple-A Durham last year and scored 66 runs. But his path to MLB was unique – it began in Nassau.

“Growing up in the Bahamas was special,” recalled Fox. “I just wanted to play Major League Baseball since I stepped into the baseball field.

“It started with an open field on the Nassau Hama lawn only. We just lined up the bass and I was hooked on the game there.”

At the age of 13, he emigrated to the United States to improve his skills and raise awareness.

“Scouts and colleges heading to the island did not fall, so our way was to go to the United States and make it as visible as possible,” Fox explained. “But, as you know, the Bahamas are special and there are many athletes.”

The move to the United States cost much from his family.

“Thank you very much. I always tell them. ‘If you weren’t there, I wouldn’t be here,’ I would never take for granted,” said Fox. “They didn’t have to do it. As an early age, I was going to school in the Bahamas and might have worked regularly, but they were listening to me. They saw their passion for the game and made every sacrifice, and I am very grateful to them. “

Now Fox wants to help show the world that Bahamas’ baseball is on the rise.

“It’s just special to see talent recognized on the island,” he said. “We always felt there was an athlete there, but there was no exposure.”

The Bahamas’ talent is on par with other international baseball fields.

The number of players may be small, but quality is good.

Includes seven minor league players ranked in the top 30 MLB prospects of each team.

“I know internationally that many scouts have come down all over the world since I signed in 2015 and have checked out us to see what we have. It’s a testimony of those in front of us. “Good luck, show me a scout we can play with the Dominican Republic, the United States and all other countries.”

When Fox enters the field, he is not just playing for a major league shot.

He is also playing for children returning home sharing the dream of playing a day at MLB.

. [TagsToTranslate] Tampa