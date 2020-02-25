rays’-yoshitomo-tsutsugo-slugs-initial-preseason-home-operate-twins’-kenta-maeda-good-in-two-inning-spring-debut

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA – Tampa Bay Rays rookie Yoshitomo Tsutsugo slugged his initial major league house operate — albeit a preseason a person — on Monday in a two-two tie with the Boston Purple Sox.

Soon after getting a strike in his preseason debut on Sunday, Tsutsugo tied Monday’s video game at 1-1 in the fourth inning just after crushing a fastball from Purple Sox remaining-hander Jeffrey Springs into the remaining-heart deck at Charlotte Sporting activities Park.

“It felt good. I was aware to some diploma of (hitting to) the opposite facet (still left-heart discipline),” mentioned Tsutsugo.

Tsutsugo, who joined the Rays following 10 seasons with the Yokohama BayStars, is now two-for-two with a solitary and a property run this preseason, and has drawn two walks in four plate appearances.

“The normal year is the most significant, so I’ll just continue to keep preparing for the time,” he said.

In Fort Myers, Florida, Kenta Maeda received off to a unforgettable begin for the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins newcomer gave up a dwelling run to Boston’s Andrew Benintendi to start the game Monday, prompting him to chortle later.

“First time dealing with hitters so I just wished to get that come to feel back,” Maeda mentioned through an interpreter. “And I was not scheduled to give up a home operate on the initially hitter, just so you know.”

Maeda threw 37 pitches in two innings, making it possible for two hits with one particular stroll and 1 strikeout. The Twins won three-2.

“Everything felt great. Velocity is up there way more than I expected,” he stated. “It’s just the tiny matters that will need to be refined, modified.”

It’s all about adjustments for Maeda ideal now.

Maeda, who turns 32 in April, is entering his fifth MLB season right after four with the Dodgers and 8 years in NPB. He went 10-eight with a four.04 Period last time for Los Angeles.

Minnesota obtained the suitable-hander previously this month in a deal that despatched its best pitching prospect, right-hander Brusdar Graterol, to the Dodgers. The transfer came right after a three-crew offer that bundled the Pink Sox fell via.

Soon after significantly less than two weeks with his new staff, Maeda is nevertheless settling in with the AL Central champions.

“It’s a contemporary start off, a new staff and I’m simply pretty fired up,” he stated.

Maeda will be element of the Twins rotation right after splitting past year between the rotation and bullpen for the Dodgers. But, it’s not just his on-subject capacity that intrigues the Twins.

“He’s skilled a lot of points in lifetime, but also he’s pitched in some pretty one of a kind scenarios and instances,” Minnesota supervisor Rocco Baldelli claimed. “So, I assume as he receives to know the group, as the team seriously will get to know him, I assume the trade of, definitely, every little thing.

“I hope there are loads of discussions among all our gamers, not just our pitchers, with Kenta because I imagine he’s noticed a good deal and performed a ton and these are points that can rub off on our men in a definitely positive way.”

Baldelli liked what he observed Monday.

“First outing right now with a new workforce, in entrance of a new group, a ton of firsts,” the supervisor mentioned. “Even though he’s a veteran, they are nevertheless firsts. All that getting said, it is been about as clean as you could talk to for.

“I believe he’s pretty snug in his environment around here. We have a quite comfortable clubhouse. So whatever somebody requires to do to put by themselves in a fantastic area, we want to offer them that and give them each individual prospect to be relaxed in their possess skin and not come to feel like there are any ridiculous expectations as much as what we’re likely to ask them to do.”

Maeda expects doing the job with new catchers will be just as smooth. Alex Avila, also in his very first season with the Twins and the most likely backup for incumbent Mitch Garver, was driving the plate for this match.

“Not worried at all,” Maeda reported. “We have excellent catchers below. I’m positive I’ll be throwing to all of them and we just require to talk more. I never feel it is a warning element.”

How extended does it just take him to get comfortable with a new catcher?

“First time,” Maeda reported. “Obviously, which is with all the practices we go by way of in spring education. To start with game, I’m excellent.”

Elsewhere, Toronto Blue Jays rookie Shun Yamaguchi experienced a shaky preseason debut, providing up a few hits, a few runs and a walk though also hitting a batter in two-thirds of an inning. The Blue Jays rallied to conquer the Atlanta Braves 4-three in a Grapefruit League clash.

Yamaguchi reported just one of his biggest issues will be altering to the bigger balls utilized in MLB

“I believe it’s very best to get used to the ball,” Yamaguchi explained. “I have to have to choose actions to make absolutely sure that my feeling doesn’t improve like it did in this recreation when I make smaller changes to the ball.”

In Jupiter, Florida, Miami Marlins spring training invitee Gosuke Kato singled and scored a operate in a 6-three get above the St. Louis Cardinals .

Junichi Tazawa, now on a minor league deal with Cincinnati, tossed a scoreless inning in the Reds’ 9-6 acquire in opposition to the Texas Rangers in Goodyear, Arizona.