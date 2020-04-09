Raytheon receives the purchase rating from UBS on strong defense cash flow

Raytheon Technologies received a purchase rating from a UBS analyst, who launched coverage of the aerospace giant by stating that the defense business cash flow “should provide a solid cash flow fortress” in light of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic of coronavirus.

Raytheon Technologies, the company created by the merger of Raytheon and United Technologies, started operating last week.

Shares rose 2.6% on Thursday to $ 64.22.

Analyst Myles Walton, who set a price target of $ 81 per share, said in a note to investors that he expects “a sharp drop in sales of after-sales services and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) in 2020 with persistent drops in 2021 before a likely robust recovery. “

But the analyst added that “the company’s defense cash flow should provide a solid cash flow base as business cycles decrease and rise again,” Walton said.

Together with Raytheon’s expected free cash flow of $ 3.8 billion to $ 4 billion a year in 2021-2023, Walton said, “We think that exposure to UTC aero’s legacy defense should add another $ 1-2. billion in those years, which implies that the current share price (@ 6% FCF yield) relies only on defense cash flows. “

The analyst added that although the defense budget line is likely flat until 2022, “we see likely improvements in arms accounts, which is where Raytheon’s portfolio is most exposed.”

“Within these accounts, we see favorable trends for the main equipment programs within the Air Force (Test and Evaluation of Research Development) (which we use as a proxy for classified expenses) and for the Agency’s budget for missile defense, “he said.

Walton noted that the current coronavirus pandemic “adds significant uncertainty to short-term estimates and, as such, we are choosing to base our assessment on our current estimate (free cash flow) of $ 7.6 billion.”

Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr also viewed the defense sector as a relatively safe haven from the pandemic.

The analyst believes that Raytheon’s defense activity is underestimated, but would expect a pullback to be added to the positions as it has increased by 27% in the past week. Cowen’s von Rumohr has a rating above $ 66 and a price target on Raytheon Technologies shares.

