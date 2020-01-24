RB Bradrick Shaw of Wisconsin Badgers announces that he | National sport

Bradrick Shaw’s time on the University of Wisconsin soccer team is over.

A UW official confirmed on Friday morning that the senior who is walking back has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be a graduation transfer, which means he will be eligible immediately next season.

Shaw, who came to UW from Birmingham, Alabama, fought a torn ACL in 2018 to appear in nine games in 2019. Shaw had 18 carry for 116 yards and a touchdown. He ended his Badgers career with 31 games played, 202 broadcasts, 938 yards and 10 touchdowns.

pic.twitter.com/sLv4dLx6j4

– Bradrick Shaw (@ bradricks7), January 24, 2020

“I thank God that I was so blessed to be able to play football at this incredible university and have two great degrees. Wisconin gave me teammates and experiences that I will never forget, and developed as a player and as a man that I could never pay back, ”Shaw tweeted.

“I couldn’t be more grateful and I can’t imagine that my first college football experience will be anywhere else. With that said, I’m qualified for a sixth medical year. At this point in my life and my football career, it is for I’m best to take advantage of opportunities to play soccer elsewhere and that’s why I’m going to be a transfer graduate to the transfer portal. I’ll be a badger forever and keep these great memories for the rest of my life! ”

After Shaw was a reliable option for the back field in the 2016 season, he seemed to play a bigger role in 2017, but his injuries kept him within limits in the training camp and Jonathan Taylor stormed onto the stage and took the first place.

Shaw is the fourth underwater player to enter the transfer portal this season after linebackers Christian Bell and Griffin Grady, and wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, who is committed to Rutgers.

Here’s a look at the 2020 Badgers recruitment class