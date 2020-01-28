RB coach DeMarco Murray joins Arizona Wildcats after one year | to Oklahoma National Sports

DeMarco Murray officially joined Oklahoma’s coaching staff on Monday after spending the preseason in Arizona.

Murray returns to Norman to train the running back. He is the Sooner’s career leader in all-purpose farms and touchdowns.

“This is very surreal,” said Murray, 31, in a press release. “Of course, I would never have thought that I would train again in the place where it all started for me. It is exciting to have the opportunity to be back with great coaches and to be with some of the people I grew up with. I am grateful for the opportunity coach (Lincoln) Riley gives me and I look forward to being home again.

“Football has always been a passion of mine. I was lucky that a lot of coaches and friends worked with me throughout my career and provided me with great tools. I feel that it is only right, young students to give something back. ” Athletes. “

One of these coaches is Kevin Sumlinwho was recruiting Murray for Norman as OU assistant. Sumlin then persuaded Murray to leave the station to train Wildcats’ running backs last season.

“Coach Sumlin gave me the first chance to train and I appreciate everything he did for me,” said Murray of mine, and we stayed in communication after he left OU and throughout our careers.

“He is a great guy who always offers his employees and players an entertaining environment. I appreciate that he took a risk for me and I learned a lot from him last year. “

Murray got excellent production out of the UA returns last season despite injuries to this group and the offensive line. Arizona averaged 174.0 rushing yards per game, the third highest in Pac-12. J.J. Taylorwho prepared for the 2020 NFL draft, created 1,010 scrimmage yards and had 32 top-level receptions in eleven games.

After accumulating 6,718 general purpose shipyards in Oklahoma, Murray became the third move of the Dallas Cowboys. He was named NFL offensive player of the year in 2014 when he was 2,261 meters in front of the door.

Murray played three more seasons with Philadelphia and Tennessee before retiring. He spent one season as a college football analyst at Fox Sports before moving on to coaching.

Arizona always knew that it would be difficult to keep Murray, who showed an immediate talent for coaching and recruiting. Sumlin has already started finding Murray’s replacement. Whoever succeeds Murray will be Arizona’s fourth running back coach in so many seasons.

