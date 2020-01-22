RB coach, former QB star DeNarius McGhee, leaves Bobcats for a job at Texans | National sport

Another Montana State employee is gone, just as head coach Jeff Choate feared.

Bobcat’s running backs coach, recruiting coordinator, and former US quarterback DeNarius McGhee takes a position with the NFL’s Houston Texans, Choate told the Chronicle on Tuesday. Skyline Sports first reported the news.

“DeNarius has done a very good job in a number of functions for our employees,” Choate said in a press release on Tuesday. “He brought energy and a tireless work ethic every day, and his personality and passion are infectious. This is an exciting opportunity and I wish him all the best. “

McGhee is the second assistant coach to leave the workforce within a week. MSU offensive coordinator Matt Miller switched to Boise State, his alma mater, after just one full season as a broad receiver and passing game coordinator.

Choate had raised concerns about this level of sales in an interview with the Chronicle shortly after the end of the 2019 season, when the Bobcats ended their longest run in the FCS playoffs in 35 years, losing to the eventual national champion North Dakota State. Choate believed that an essential part of the next step for MSU was to increase the funds available to its coaching staff to keep assistants from leaving the company.

Choate had said in the past that he wanted his offensive coordinator to train quarterbacks as well, which is why Miller held both roles in the 2019 season. McGhee may have been a candidate for the team’s OC based on his experience as a coach for quarterbacks. He has now left the last two seasons behind and has background knowledge on both aspects of the crime.

McGhee ultimately decided to leave the MSU for an NFL job. Now that he’s gone, the special team coordinator, B. J. Robertson, and defensive coach, Byron Hout, are the only MSU coordinators or position coaches to perform the same tasks as at the start of the 2018 season.

“My job is just to make Montana State a really, really good place to work, and hopefully they want to stay with it,” Choate told Chronicle. “And if they don’t, it’s a better situation for their family and I’m happy for them. And it’ll give someone else a better opportunity. And we’ll find good people here.”

McGhee, a legend at MSU from his playing time, was known for his high energy and focus on building relationships with his players. He was inspired by Choate, who gave him his first shot as a position coach.

“If your boss brings it with him every day and describes his work in detail, you as an assistant have no choice but to do the same,” McGhee said earlier. “That drove me. And that made me a leader.”

McGhee graduated in 2014 as the best winner of the program as a QB. In 2012 he was an All-American First team and in 2010 and 2012 he was Big Sky’s most valuable offensive player. He has MSU career records with 11,203 overhauled yards, 79 overhauled touchdowns, 95 overhauled touchdowns, 12,336 overhauled offensive yards and a 64% completion rate.

After a season of offensive quality control at Florida Atlantic and two more as an offensive general assistant at North Carolina State, McGhee returned to the MSU to coach QBs. In 2017, he worked with the Bobcat callers for a season before Choate forced him to his knees for the last two.

“Whatever I can do to help our company succeed, I’m done with it,” McGhee said earlier, pointing out that working with more positions made him better as a coach.

McGhee had to quickly learn the basics of running running backs, but he did so effectively. In 2018, Isaiah Ifanse broke the MSU record for one-year-olds at 1,057 meters.

In 2019, the Bobcats were the first in the Big Sky and eighth in the nation with 258.1 rushing yards per game. While nobody on the team had more than 915 yards of Logan Jones on the ground, eight bobcats totaled at least 100 for the season.

“He has incredible energy, but he also has super high standards and I think that comes from his quarterback training,” Choate said earlier.

Choate had also praised McGhee for making good contacts with recruits, spending a lot of time visiting this summer, and keeping them engaged until the early day of signing in mid-December. The next signing period, in which the MSU seeks further talent, begins on February 5.

“He did a great job,” said Choate last season.