RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff dismisses promises that Liverpool and Chelsea goal Timo Werner could go away club this summertime

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted he is ‘deeply relaxed’ about the foreseeable future of Timo Werner amid speculation the striker could be on the move this summer months.

Werner has been just one of he most prolific ahead in Europe this year, netting 21 targets in 25 Bundesliga matches, and unsurprisingly his pink-sizzling kind has caught the eye of a number of clubs.

Getty Pictures – Getty

Werner is a described target for Liverpool this summer season

The 24-year-previous has reportedly emerged as 1 of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s leading targets as he looks to add competition in his ranks.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also mentioned to have registered desire in the Germany global.

But Leipzig main Mintzlaff has uncovered Werner has offered no indication that he desires to leave the club.

“I’m deeply peaceful about Werner,” he explained to Sky Deutschland.

“He has not signalled nevertheless that he wants to go away at the close of the year and he doesn’t have to.

“He has a contract right until 2023.”

In the meantime, former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann has admitted he is astonished that Liverpool have been connected with Werner when they have purple-warm entrance three Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in their ranks.

“I really don’t imagine he’s a participant for [Bayern] Munich or Liverpool [with] the way they perform at the instant,” the previous midfielder informed The Athletic’s Steilcast Podcast.

“I go through prices from journalists or people today near to the club in Liverpool when he constantly reported Liverpool is a excellent club [and that] Klopp is the best trainer, that he was a bit way too ahead in displaying curiosity in going to Liverpool.

“Where’s he going to play? Even if Mane or Salah go, [then] out broad is not his posture and the centre-forward posture, the way they do perform, is likely the most critical a single.

“Firmino is likely a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-enjoying centre-forward, he likely doesn’t get the plans that other gamers get.

“But he provides other players into posture and that is surely not Werner’s game, so [it’s] a no from me.’

He ongoing: “I’m really astonished that [Bayern Munich manager] Hansi Flick is so eager.

“We’ve viewed him in the countrywide group in selected online games when he performs out large he’s not challenging ample.

“You need trickery, you require to beat a player by shifting your bodyweight.

“It’s not his game and thus I’d be really shocked if he have been to appear to Munich.”