[rb-leipzig-star-timo-werner-‘very-proud’-to-be-connected-with-summer-months-transfer-to-‘best-staff-in-the-world’-liverpool]

Timo Werner states he is ‘very proud’ to be connected with a summer months move to Liverpool – a crew he has dubbed ‘the finest in the world’.

The RB Leipzig striker has scored 26 plans in 32 games this period, which has produced him a target for the Reds, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Getty Photos – Getty Werner could be on the move this summertime

His most recent strike came in Wednesday’s one- win around Tottenham in the Champions League very last-16 1st leg clash.

Just after the sport, Werner praised Liverpool when requested about his transfer backlinks to the club, who are the Champions League holders and runaway Leading League leaders with a 22-point advantage around next-position Man City.

He instructed Norwegian outlet Viasport: “I know that Liverpool is the best staff at the instant in the earth.

“When you’re joined with that team it helps make me quite happy.

“It’s a enjoyment but I know that Liverpool have a large amount of superior gamers and I have to make improvements to myself, to find out significantly extra points to get on this level to perform there.”

Getty Photos Jurgen Klopp seems set to strengthen his Liverpool squad this summer season

It is recognized that Liverpool are nevertheless to make an tactic for Werner, who has a claimed £51million launch clause in his RB Leipzig deal, which runs right until 2023.

Before this month, the Germany international teased a foreseeable future go to the Leading League.

He reported: “I can normally imagine taking part in overseas 1 working day, despite the fact that I really don’t have any particular club wherever I want to be.

“I am open up for anything. I was in excess of in The united states for a vacation recently and English football was on all of the time. That’s an exclamation mark for the Leading League.

“But there are also big, famous golf equipment and it would absolutely be enjoyable actively playing there.”