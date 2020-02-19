[rb-leipzig-troll-tottenham-with-tweet-demonstrating-remarkable-ten-yr-journey-to-champions-league-knockout-stages]

RB Leipzig have taken to Twitter to illustrate their impressive 10-12 months increase – but couldn’t resist a cheeky dig a Tottenham in the approach.

The Bundesliga club journey to London on Wednesday night time for their 1st at any time Champions League knockout clash to continue their outstanding year.

Leipzig have arrive a long way due to the fact their humble beginnings

Inspite of being in the fifth tier of German soccer just a 10 years ago, Leipzig are now mounting a really serious challenge for the Bundesliga title.

They sit just one particular position behind Bayern Munich, and they can rarely be thought of underdogs from Spurs supplied the club’s injuries woes.

In advance of tonight’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Leipzig posted an image of the place they were being participating in 10 years ago future to tonight’s venue.

A put up go through: “What have you finished in the last 10 decades, @SpursOfficial?”

Leipzig are commonly fairly unpopular among German supporters, who consider their cooperate model goes against every thing the sport holds expensive.

German soccer prides by itself on admirer electricity when it will come to its golf equipment, and Purple Bull have been tearing up that proud tradition considering that it established Leipzig in 2009.

In brief, many in Germany sense that Leipzig’s rise isn’t a thing they must be so smug about.

In the meantime, Spurs admirers also felt disgruntled, observing that in the last 10 a long time they have in fact achieved the Champions League remaining and crafted the stadium which Leipzig are bragging about taking part in in.

But it was all a bit of enjoyment – and Leipzig had been upset nobody appeared to see the amusing facet.

They adopted up their first tweet with the concept: “Guess no one’s in a humorous temper tonight…”