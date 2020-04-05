RB says production increases to meet the sudden demand for health products

To meet “unprecedented demand” due to the Coronavirus crisis, RB has significantly increased Dettol’s soap production capacity, liquid soap and hand sanitizer.

PTI

latest update: April 5, 2020, 3:20 PM IST

According to a company official, the consumer health company RB, known as Dettol, is increasing production to increase the demand for some of its products after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Although the government’s 21-day ban has put “more pressure on the human resources situation,” the company has taken all possible steps to increase production.

Consumers and retailers across the country have complained about the shortage and unavailability of hand and soap disinfectants after the Crown Virus crisis.

“We know that consumers and customers are facing shortages for some of our products with this unprecedented demand. We have done our best to maintain public safety and demand guidelines set by the government,” the company spokesman said. “Let’s meet demand.” .

“We remain committed to supporting India’s trusted Detolt and taking every possible step to stand with every Indian, at a time of national need,” the spokesman said. Our products as well as capacity and supply challenges. ”

“While we are taking all possible measures to increase the level of production, the situation of the country’s closure in this country has put more pressure on the human resources situation. However, the government’s actions by the government to minimize The COVID 19 expansion is underway, “the official said.

RB, which owns well-known brands such as Lysol, Durex, Strepsils, Vanish, Harpic and Moretin, is facing a shortage of manpower in several of its factories and is trying to fix it.

“Work is still a challenge in several places, but we will do our best to follow all the lock instructions and get back on track,” the spokesman said.

According to the company, locking the lock was “a difficult but necessary step to slow down COVID 19”.

“As expected, in the early days, we had problems building, storing and transporting,” the company said.

Last month, the government sharply increased the price of the product due to the outbreak of the virus crown, controlling the maximum retail price of a hand sanitizer at 100 rupees per liter bottle until June 30.

To counter the sudden demand, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has instructed state governments to issue permits to distilleries and sugar companies to produce manual disinfectants to meet demand.

In addition to Dabur, several alcoholic beverage manufacturers such as Radico Khitan and Diageo have started to produce hand sanitizer products to meet demand. Demand, which has multiplied. After the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

India is currently facing an unprecedented shortage for three weeks to prevent the spread of the virus, ending on April 14.

