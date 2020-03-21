RB Todd Gurley Symptoms With Atlanta Falcons Following Remaining Slice by LA Rams

Todd Gurley, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty)

Immediately after becoming minimize by the Los Angeles Rams yesterday despite signing a four-yr, $60 million extension in 2018, Todd Gurley has inked a offer to sign up for the Atlanta Falcons in Ga where he played his higher education ball.

Gurley’s one-yr deal is contingent upon him passing a actual physical and it is thought to be truly worth $5 million.

A former Rookie and Offensive Participant of the Calendar year, Gurley completed very last period with 857 rushing yards and 12 speeding touchdowns on 223 carries (3.8 yards for every carry). Even though these are not awful numbers, Gurley hardly ever appeared like himself last period soon after struggling a knee injury in 2018 that has ongoing to linger.

Continue to, $5 million is a fantastic price tag to fork out for a a few-time Pro Bowler who will only be 26 by the time the year commences. If Gurley can even method what he did in 2017 — 2,093 total yards from scrimmage and a league-leading 19 touchdowns — the previous University of Georgia star will be a bargain.

On the Falcons, Gurley will slot in with a rather excellent offense that offers previous MVP Matt Ryan at quarterback and star move-catcher Julio Jones at extensive receiver.

This offseason, the Falcons unveiled their starting operating back from last calendar year, 28-calendar year-previous Devonta Freeman, soon after he averaged a occupation-low 3.57 yards for every have final period and managed just two rushing touchdowns.

