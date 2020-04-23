RBI allows banks to issue electronic cards for overdraft accounts

The RBI said e-cards for overdraft accounts in the nature of personal loans are only allowed to be used in domestic transactions.

The Central Bank of India on Thursday allowed banks to issue electronic cards to people with overdraft accounts and only in the form of personal loans, without any special restrictions on end-use.

According to the July 2015 guidelines of banks, banks were allowed to issue debt cards to customers who had bank / current accounts, but were not paid to credit / credit account holders.

“… it has been decided that banks will be allowed to issue electronic cards to individuals who have overdraft accounts and are only in the nature of a personal loan, without any special restrictions on final use,” the RBI said in a statement.

However, the card must be issued for a period not exceeding the credit of the facility and must also be subject to the usual bank lending as a lender.

“In addition, sufficient checks and balances are applied to ensure that the use of such cards is restricted to facilitate online / non-cash transactions.”

The directive also added that cash transaction restrictions will not apply to overdraft facilities provided with Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts.

Banks have also been asked to set up an electronic card issuance policy prior to product launch, including proper risk management, periodic review, and complaint repayment mechanisms, which will be monitored.