RBI announces steps to inject 3.74 Russian Lakh liquidity amid the outbreak of coronavirus

PTI New Delhi

latest update: March 27, 2020, 5:46 PM IST

Amid stress in the financial system due to COVID-19, the Indian Reserve Bank on Friday announced the injection of 3.74 rupees into the banking system through various instruments, including a reduction in the cash reserve ratio.

Other liquidity support measures included long-term targeted repayment (TLTRO) operations and an increase in the marginal facility limit (MSF) from 2% to 3%.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the seventh bi-monthly monetary policy, a week before the due date, saying the three measures, TLTRO, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and MSF, would bring the total liquidity of the 3.74-spot loop to the system.

The governor said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to hold its meetings on March 31, April 1 and 3, 2020 to March 24, 24, 26 and 27 due to changes in macroeconomic and financial conditions.

For the first time in more than seven years, the RBI has announced that it will reduce CRR, the percentage of deposits that banks are forced to keep in the central bank, from 1% to 3%.

The last reduction in CRR was made by the RBI in February 2013 with 25 base points.

As a one-time action to help banks address the disruption caused by COVID-19, it has been decided that CRR will affect all banks with 100 base points to 3% of net demand and time debt (NDTL). The RBI said the report comes two weeks after the start of March 28, 2020.

This decrease in CRR causes the initial liquidity of about 1.37 rupees to be released uniformly throughout the banking system relative to the debts of the electorate and not to the additional assets of the SLR.

This license will be available for one year at the end of March 26, 2021.

The RBI said it had decided to reduce the minimum daily requirement for maintaining CRR balance from 90 percent to 80 percent effective from the first day of reporting on Monday, March 28, given the social distance of employees and the resulting pressures from reporting requirements. , 2020. This is a one-time distribution period until June 26, 2020.

The central bank said it would conduct auctions for targeted repayments for up to three years with appropriate sizes for the whole up to a maximum of Rs 1 lacquer with a floating rate associated with the policy refund rate.

Liquidity using this plan by banks should be included in the bonds of investment grade companies, commercial papers and non-convertible debts above and above the outstanding level of their investments in these bonds on March 27, 2020.

Banks are required to receive a maximum of 50 percent of their incremental resources from eligible instruments from the issuance of major market securities and the remaining fifty percent from the secondary market, including mutual funds and non-bank financial companies.

Investments made by banks under these facilities are maintained even beyond 25% of the total investment allowed to participate in HTM portfolios, maturity (HTM), even if more than 25% of the total investment is allowed to be used. In the HTM basket, they are classified. Large exposure frame.

The first TLTRO auction will take place today, RBI said.

The central bank also immediately increased the MSF’s restriction from 3% to 3%.

Under marginal facilities (MSF), banks can borrow up to a maximum of 2% at the legal liquidity rate (SLR).

The RBI said the goal is to make it easier for the banking system to use the 1.37 rupee core liquidity under the LAF window in times of stress by reducing the amount of MSF.

This will be effective until June 30, 2020.

