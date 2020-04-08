RBI “Bazooka” welcomes interest rate cuts, liquidity measures in war against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Today, the RBI has taken great steps to protect our economy from the effects of Coronavirus.

latest update: March 27, 2020, 3:43 PM IST

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rating agencies and economists, everyone has welcomed India’s central bank’s efforts to reduce borrowing costs and inject liquidity into the market in its fight against the pervasive effects of the virus. The key leaders, businessmen and economists are as follows:

* Narendra Modi Prime Minister: Today the RBI has taken great steps to protect our economy from the effects of Coronavirus. Announcements improve liquidity, reduce budget costs, help the middle class and businesses.

* Minister of Energy, Niromla Siysamaman: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s reassuring remarks on financial stability The 3-month legal deadline for paying off loan installments (EMI) and interest on working capital is a good relief. Reducing interest rates requires a quick transfer.

Alka Anbarasu of Moody’s Investors Service: “The RBI guidelines that allow banks and non-bank financial institutions to provide a three-month legal deadline for repayment of loans have a negative credit effect on coronavirus in its short-term borrowers.” However, despite the economic downturn in India, there are still material downside risks to asset quality that will not be apparent for several quarters after the legal deadline.

* SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar: RBI policy announcements are bold, decisive, convincing, and humane to meet the needs of the economy to fight the epidemic. Low interest rates, adjustments in buffers to maintain capital, legal deadlines for repayments and reversals of normal CRR cuts, and measurement of unconventional liquidity by incentive banks to support the CP market – all contribute to the stability of financial markets, leading to rapid rate transfers and Addressing the credit needs of the real economy. Given that we are in exceptional circumstances, RBI has played a leading role in the economy and the financial system!

* Cyril Sharov, partner director, Cyril Emarkandand Mengaldas: RBI has set up a marketplace to deal with economic pain and uncertainty. This provides much-needed comfort for borrowers and lenders tested in this situation and should alleviate the recovery period.

* BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda: RBI decision helps middle class. I welcome these progressive and timely actions.

* Oil Minister Dartendra Pradan: The legal deadline for paying off interest on loans and working capital provides much-needed assistance to people and businesses.

Gottham Harry Singing, CEO and CEO of Rimund Limited Liability Company: The moves announced by RBI today are decisive, and a comprehensive package to ensure the stability of financial markets and create borrowing costs as much as possible with jobs across the country and the economy It is in an economic recession. Trends in measures to reduce working capital pain, reduce liquidity costs, and provide short-term loans reduce stress in various sectors.

* Oscar Port Managing Director Reggio Agarwal: The three-month legal deadline for interest payments and initial payments, as well as a sharp drop in CRR, will help liquidity help the industry as well as other sectors of the economy. If the government provides the necessary incentive packages to overcome the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, more action is needed.

* Anshuman Magazine, CBRE: RBI is on a mission to strengthen the market, maintain financial stability, and schedule is very important here. The decision to defer all loan installments for up to three months will also provide the necessary support for homeowners.

Aaron Singh, Chief Economist, Don and Bradstreet: RBI has taken serious provocative steps to meet the country’s needs in times of growing uncertainty. Such tough measures were unpredictable and boosted market confidence, limited foreign capital outflows to both the debt and equity markets, and helped prevent the depreciation of the rupee. Reducing the lending burden was essential to prevent the transfer of financial pressures to the real economy, as various countries around the world have postponed paying loans for three to six months. However, banks may have difficulty meeting the capital adequacy criteria that we expect the RBI to calm down in the short term.

* Gayatri Partasarati, KPMG: This is a good decision and it’s time for the RBI to intervene and announce these actions. Measures to reduce working capital pain, reduce liquidity costs and provide short-term loans can reduce stress in various sectors. Liquidity will certainly help the current situation, and I believe that it is possible to reduce the base points by 50 to 75 points.

* Sanji Doshi, KPMG: It is now a financial institution in financial institutions to have better credit credit for companies. However, given the challenging times, many companies are putting significant pressure on their revenue streams. Banks will have a hard time deciding on the allocation of credit.

* Thomas John Mottot, Muthoot Pappachan Group Chairman: A variety of measures to deceive banks into lending and injecting liquidity into the system will help transfer profits to potential borrowers.

* Radika Rao, an economist at DBS: RBI Research, made all the stops and showed a reduction in the rate of aggression. After the siege, its movements provide the right direction for the economy.

