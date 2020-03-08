RBI guarantees that bank deposits are safe after the bank crisis – News from India

RBI convinces savers at banks in India

RBI says media reports calling into question bank solvency were wrong

The current panic triggered by the Yes Bank crisis has led to withdrawal restrictions

The Reserve Bank of India has dismissed concerns about the security of bank deposits in the wake of the Yes Bank financial crisis and issued a statement on Sunday that all deposits are safe as the RBI oversees all banks under its mandate.

The banking regulator said parts of the media had done a wrong analysis, raising concerns about banks’ solvency based on their market capitalization data.

“Concerns have been raised in certain parts of the media about the security of individual banks’ deposits. That concern is based on a mis-analysis, ”the RBI said on Sunday.

The bank further clarified that banks’ solvency at international level is based on “capital for risk-weighted assets (CRAR), not on market restriction”.

“The RBI closely monitors all banks and hereby assures all savers that there is no such concern for the security of their deposits at any bank,” a central bank’s following tweet said.

RBI’s moratorium on the crisis Yes Yes The bank limits fund raising to Rs 50,000 a month has triggered panic among account holders lined up in front of branches and ATMs to withdraw their money.

The RBI governor later assured the account holders that their money was safe with Bank and that the intervention to deal with the crisis was done at a “major” level, which ruled out an individual solution.

The government also stepped in to provide savers and said bank account holders in need of an emergency fund would also follow RBI guidelines and raise $ 5 in the forecasted period.

Emergency medical emergencies, higher education funding, wedding expenses and other unspecified emergencies are all mentioned as examples of emergencies where withdrawal of up to 5 attire is permitted.

Last year, the RBI had to impose a similar moratorium on Punjab Bank and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) which raised questions about the security of money of ordinary citizens in bank deposits.

The PMC crisis has forced the government to consider amendments to the Banking Regulations Act to bring cooperative banks under the effective control of the RBI.

.