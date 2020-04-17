RBI measures to expand bank credit, increase liquidity: Niti Aayog

On Friday, the RBI further downgraded bad loans, blocked the payment of dividends by lenders, and forced banks to repay more loans with a 25-point down payment rate.

latest update: April 17, 2020, 6:07 PM IST

New Delhi: The RBI’s vice president will revive the flow of credit by commercial banks, and the targeted long-term repayment operation (LTRO) will further strengthen the corporate securities market as well as much-needed liquidity for NBFCs, the vice president of Iowa Intelligence said Friday.

On Friday, the RBI further downgraded bad lending rules, blocked subsidy payments by lenders, and forced banks to lend more by 25 basis points as the reverse rate of return decreased, as the set of second measures for Strict economic support was unveiled by coronavirus. Slow leadership

“Kudos to the government and the RBI to announce another market, such as a package to revive credit activities by commercial banks as well as targeted by NABARD.LTRO, will increase the company’s stock market as well as the liquidity needed for NBFCs.”

“The government is honest with what it says about what it does to resolve the crisis created by the virus virus,” Kumar said in a series of tweets.

LTRO is a tool that the central bank uses to provide money to banks for one to three years at a dominant rate of return. Banks, in turn, provide government securities with similar or higher seizures to the central bank as collateral.

Vice President Niti Aayog also noted that future guidance from the government and the RBI reflects a softening inflationary outlook that provides the space for monetary policy if more action is needed to restore the economy.

In his second televised speech since the closure of the nationwide lock-up on March 25, Indian Reserve Bank (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das pledged to increase liquidity and expand the bank’s credit.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant also welcomed the RBI announcements, saying the second set of very constructive and positive interventions by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address the pervasive financial effects of COVID-19. “Careful assessment of the situation and immediate predictions by him will help enough to help the pain points and improve the liquidity in the economy,” Kant said.

