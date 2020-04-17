RBI provides valuable Rs 1 Lakh Crore lending capacity with a special focus on small and medium-sized businesses

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank would carry out targeted repayment operations for the amount of 50,000 rupees, to begin in the appropriate size lathes.

latest update: April 17, 2020, 11:44 AM IST

New Delhi: India’s central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Friday announced a series of measures to help finance lending institutions by reducing its reverse repayment rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent, with a long-term repayment (TLTRO) operation. 50,000 kronor to help non-bank financial companies and allocate credit facilities to institutions such as NABARD, SIDBI and NHB.

The central bank is conducting a targeted repayment operation for 50,000 rupees, initially with improvements in appropriate sizes, Das said. He added that loans should be made in securities, CP, NCDs from NBFCs, 50% of which go to small and medium-sized NBFCs within a month of using the RBI credit.

NBFC and MFI have suffered due to the difficult cash situation.

“TLTROs will be set up in the right size,” Das said, announcing a series of steps to help revive India’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. “Based on the assessment, RBI increases the size of TLTRO,” he added.

According to the RBI governor, the TLTRO auction will be held on Friday for 25,000 kronor. Dass also said the RBI ensures adequate liquidity in the system to reduce the financial stress of the COVID-19 epidemic.

50,000 special financial leases are also offered to financial institutions such as Nabard, Sidbi (India’s Small Industries Development Bank) and NHB (National Housing Bank). This is done by considering small and medium-sized businesses that generally borrow from such institutions.

In addition to the measures taken on Friday, the RBI announced liquidity measures to regulate the Russian fare of 2.7 on March 27.

DOS also reduced bank liquidity from 100 percent to 80 percent on Friday, with an immediate impact on all planned commercial banks.

“Humanity is facing the test of its time,” the governor said at the start of the conference, citing International Monetary Fund growth forecasts. However, Das added that the RBI was ready to act and said the central bank would act again if necessary.

