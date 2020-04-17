RBI says it will reverse the rate of reverse repayment to increase liquidity, the International Monetary Fund’s forecast for India’s largest growth among G-20 countries

Das also said the RBI will begin with an additional $ 50,000 in long-term targeted Repo (TLTRO) operations on trenches.

News 18.com Bombay

April 17, 2020

India’s central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das, said on Friday that the central bank would ensure sufficient liquidity in the system to reduce the financial strain caused by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The central bank has reduced the reverse repayment rate, with banks raising their funds with the central bank to 25.75 percent with 25 bases. This encourages banks to lend to the productive sectors of the economy.

In addition to other measures, Das said the RBI will begin by providing an additional $ 50,000 through the long-term targeted Repo (TLTRO) operation on trenches.

In addition, he announced a 50,000-rupee re-investment window for financial institutions such as Nabrad, the National Housing Bank and Sadie.

He added: “Excess liquidity in the banking system has increased significantly due to the actions of the central bank.”

He noted that the RBI is monitoring the developing situation from the Covid-19 outbreak, noting that the decline in exports in March was 34.6 percent much more severe than the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

Doss said inflation was falling and could fall below the central bank’s 4% threshold by the Covid-19 epidemic by the second half of the year.

He said retail inflation based on the consumer price index had fallen to 170 170 since early January 2020. “In the coming period, inflation may even fall back, but it will prevent any disruption on the supply side and may even be below 4% by the second half of 2020 to 21,” said the governor of Das Bank.

Dass added that such a view makes the political space available to counter the escalation of growth risks and the financial stability created by Covid-19. Retail inflation rose 5.91 percent in the four months to a four-month low.