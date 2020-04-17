RBI steps in increasing liquidity, pushes bank to lend more – business news

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday vowed to do “whatever it takes” to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, before slashing a reverse interest rate from the central bank’s arsenal to encourage banks to lend, lend liquidity to fighting those who are not. banks and facilitate norms for classifying assets.

The measures, announced outside the monetary policy cycle, lay the groundwork for the second round of fiscal stimulus package, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce daily.

Governor Das’s promise to do whatever it takes to save the economy indicates that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take aggressive steps, including further rate cuts, to support economic activity in the nation, which has been locked since March 25. leaders and economists also sought 9-10 trillion fiscal stimulus packages.

The RBI reduced its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% to deter banks from parking excess liquidity in the liquidity adjustment window (LAF). On April 13, banks parked as much as 6.9 trillion below the reverse window.

Banks now have no incentive to park excess liquidity with the central bank and will be forced to either buy government securities or revive the credit cycle. Combined with some other measures to increase liquidity, regulatory divergence from bad loans, and diversion of funds to non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs), including domestic financiers and microfinance institutions, the immediate shock of non-performing loans down the road may have been triggered. But unlike banks, NBFCs can continue to lend only selectively. At the same time, they may be able to refinance the loans they have taken from the market, reducing the likelihood of default and financial shock.

“Based on our ongoing assessment of the macroeconomic situation and financial market conditions, we propose that further steps be taken to maintain adequate liquidity in the system and its components, in the face of dislocations associated with Covid-19; facilitate and encourage bank credit flows; ease financial stress; and allow the market to function normally, “Das said in his speech.

For non-banks and micro-financiers, the RBI has proposed to provide liquidity worth Rs 50,000 directly through Targeted Long-Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) 2.0 and also indirectly through financial institutions like Nabard, India Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) and the National Housing Bank (NHB).

Under the TLTRO 2.0 window, banks can access three years of RBI funding to invest in non-bank financial corporation (NBFC) investment grade papers, with at least 50% invested in small and medium-sized NBFCs and micro-financiers. The central bank also assured the companies that it would provide further liquidity within the facility, depending on patterns of use and needs. Banks will have one month to invest the funds raised under TLTRO. In-house exhibitions will not be included in the budget for large corporate exposure.

The move to announce a special liquidity facility under the TLTRO 2.0 window for NBFCs and micro-financiers comes as these companies failed to obtain financing under the earlier TLTRO scheme. Although the RBI has disbursed as much as 75,000 crowns of the 1 trillion promised funds, the banks have used these funds to invest in only the highest rated corporate papers.

The RBI also provides a special fund of Rs 50,000 for financial institutions – of which Rs 25,000 goes to Nabard for refinancing regional rural banks (RRBs), cooperative banks and microfinance; ₹ 15,000 SEK for borrowing or refinancing; and, £ 10,000 for the NHB to support mortgage lenders.

In terms of regulatory measures, the RBI sought to ease the burden of bad loans to banks by facilitating asset classification norms for all accounts subject to a moratorium or deferral. This means that all accounts covered by the moratorium from March 1 to May 31, 2020 will be treated as non-performing assets (NPAs) within 180 days and not within 90 days. Banks will, however, have to retain an additional 10% of provisions in these standby accounts during the two quarters until the end of March 2020 and June 2020, which could put pressure on bank balances.

The RBI also extended the resolution period by 210 days for all major stress accounts identified in its circular from June 7 by 90 days.

The RBI has also banned the payment of dividends by banks and cooperative banks from profit for the fiscal year 2019-20. This will be reviewed based on the financial position of the banks at the end of the second quarter.

