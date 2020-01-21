RBW CEO talks about MAMAMOO’s plans for 2020, the effects of “Queendom” and more

In an interview with OSEN, RBW co-CEO Kim Do Hoon shared his thoughts on the past, present and future of MAMAMOO.

Before Kim Do Hoon became CEO of RBW, he was a bona fide hitmaker who wrote popular titles for S.E.S, SG Wannabe, Lee Seung Gi, IU, Soyou, CNBLUE, and more. In 2014, he became an idol producer and launched the successful girl group MAMAMOO.

MAMAMOO won over fans with their voice, high quality music and catchy performances, and they have gradually built their careers one blow at a time. Kim Do Hoon wrote many popular songs from the girl group from their first song “Mr. Ambiguous “to their latest title” HIP “and to other hits like” Um Oh Ah Yeh “,” You’s the Best “,” Décalcomanie “,” Yes I Am “and” gogobebe “.

Even during their sixth year of promotion, the rise of MAMAMOO continues. Kim Do Hoon began the interview by discussing the changes to come this year.

“MAMAMOO is the first idol (group) I produced,” he said. “Early on, the members relied heavily on the agency. I think they were confused because they were young and lacked experience of the world. As I also worked on their music, I directed them a lot. And then around “You’re the Best”, I started to think about showing more individual members. “

The CEO explained, “They joined (the agency) because they like music. I thought that even if I created MAMAMOO from these four people, MAMAMOO may not have been their only dream. So I thought about slowly increasing what each member could show and do. It seemed that it would be more effective for the MAMAMOO team and would be a great motivation for their future singing careers. “

Asked about these changes, Kim Do Hoon said, “But we can’t do it in a hurry, so we planned the ‘Four Season Four Color Project’ in 2018 to show the individuality of each member. We added the individuality of each member in each album and a solo track for each member. We also planned and released solo albums between each album. “

“Wheein released ‘Easy’, Moonbyul released ‘Selfish’ and Hwasa and Loco sang ‘Don’t’ for a project,” he continued. “Solar was working on his latest hit album” Solar Emotions ” , so she focused on her own emotions. In addition, we have extended the solo scenes by 20 minutes for the concert “4season F / W”. You can see this as a preview of their solo concerts that may take place in the future. “

“Recently, they added many performances that highlighted each member on Mnet’s” Queendom “and on the MAMA scene,” said Kim Do Hoon. “This is because they wanted to show the individual abilities of each member. The results were good. Hwasa got the No. 1 music rankings and music shows with his solo song” Twit “. Wheein also received a lot of love for “Good Bye” and got No. 1. “

The CEO of RBW said: “So I thought of focusing more on each member of MAMAMOO from this year. You can see the 16 different colors in four different worlds of MAMAMOO through their clip for ‘HIP’ which was released in November of last year. They appear under different characters such as Solar as a rock singer, Wheein as a painter, Moonbyul as a producer of music videos and Hwasa as a musical actress. There are exaggerated characters like a princess and president for the clip, but like the album concept “ What if we weren’t MAMAMOO ”, we wanted to capture things they could do if they didn’t weren’t singers or things they wanted to do even now. “

“After the Four Seasons Four Color Project ended, I talked to members about their promotion plans,” he said. “There was a member who wanted a long vacation, so I expect January and February to be this year’s vacation. To be fair, there was a lot to prepare for “HIP” when it was released in November. I knew that many solid peaks would return at the time, so I thought January would be the best. But we decided to release it in November because of the members’ break and for the next solo promotions. So I thought of focusing on the rest and solo promotions from next year. The solo album calendar will start with Solar and Moonbyul who said they would rather work than take a long break. “

As for the appearance of MAMAMOO on “Queendom”, commented Kim Do Hoon, “They could show various performances on” Queendom “. The members have done such a good job and I can really feel that the international fans have grown after their appearance on “Queendom”. heard that “Queendom” was very popular in China, and I think they like the performance that only MAMAMOO can do. Sales of albums and subscribers on the official MAMAMOO channel (YouTube) also experienced a sudden increase. Overall, we have seen great results. “

