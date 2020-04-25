RCMP continued on the path of N.S. mass murderer by perfect storm of issues in first 12 hours of investigation: expert

OTTAWA – Police experience, dark black nights and a chaotic crime scene with 13 bodies and multiple fires: This is a perfect storm of conditions that keeps the RCMP in the path of mass murderer Gabriel Wortman inside for 13 hours, said a former police detective.

“This is by far the worst case I have ever heard in Canadian history. The whole scenario: police police, police uniform, the indecent and targeted shooting of subjects, the number of bodies, the number of scenes on crime, it was unheard of, “said David Perry, former Detective Sergeant for the Toronto Police and now CEO of Investigative Solutions Network.

“I do not expect perfection from the police response to a case like this because nothing can train you for someone like that,” he said.

But police should use an emergency alert to warn residents of a furious danger, said Perry, who was the police officer behind the first Amber Alert in Ontario in 2003.

At a press conference this Friday, the RCMP provided the most detailed account of what they learned about the killing that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia last week.

Interestingly, we learned that the RCMP set up and focused their investigation on a large perimeter around Portapique beginning at 10:26 p.m. after they discovered 13 victims in eight locations and several buildings on fire.

“I’m sure everyone can imagine what the scene looked like. Multiple casualties, multiple fire structures,” RCMP Supt Darren Campbell said, adding that it was a “localized incident” and that the killings were in “serious confined ”area.

But he didn’t. Police learned that Wortman later escaped and traveled 43 miles north in a police uniform and an unplated mock police car in Wentworth, where he would pick up more people 12 hours later.

Did the police make a mistake when it set up a perimeter and focused its attention for a long time in Portapique? Not necessarily, Perry said.

“Darkness, fire, an armed man and you don’t know where he is, it increases the complexity level by more than 100 percent. You can’t just send officers running to look for the suspect. Setting up a perimeter and content was the absolutely correct course at that particular time, and it was not only unfortunate that he fled before or shortly after they were established, “the former police officer explained.

Another likely issue is the lack of experience with a police force somewhere in the countryside when faced with a homicide charge.

“The shootings don’t just happen in these places. So the police suddenly compromise on something they probably haven’t experienced in their life. You can’t train for someone like that unless you are an expert in a major cities like Toronto or Montreal, “Perry explained.

“So the first thing you do is set up a perimeter and focus on the filling, which brings in additional resources and then you start a search method in place,” he added.

One thing the RCMP did wrong, Perry said, was how it communicated about the deadly attack when officers realized Sunday morning that Wortman was traveling through the province and shooting at strangers and targeting others.

The force turned to Twitter to warn the public, instead of issuing a provincial emergency alert on most electronic devices. The province’s Emergency Measures Operation contacted police several times Sunday morning to ask if they would like an alert to be issued. The force was in the process of drafting the alert when the gunman stopped.

Wortman was shot dead when an unmarked police car pulled up at the same gas station in Enfield and an officer identified him.

#RCMPNS remains on the scene in #Portapique. It is an active one

shooter situation. Residents in the area, stay inside your homes and lock your

doors. Call 911 if anyone is in your possession. You can’t see the police

but we’re with your #Portapique.

– RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

Perry said the RCMP probably encountered the same delays and issues he did in 2003, when he was struggling to get out of Ontario’s first Amber Alert. This time, he is leading the investigation into the murder of 10-year-old Toronto student Holly Jones.

The Amber Alert system has just reached the country and no one knows how or when to use it, he said.

“We pulled out the first Amber Alert, and guess what? There were delays in getting it out for all the same reasons: we never used it, when we wanted to use it, its governing people didn’t know it. we have the standard, etc. So there’s a delay coming out of it, and I’m sure the RCMP deals with the same challenge here, “Perry explained.

At a press conference Friday, Campbell admitted that he knew some Nova Scotians were angry at how the force responded.

“We hear from the whole family of the victims. They have the right to ask these questions and they have the right to be angry,” he said.

“The RCMP is working hard to build trust in those they serve but that trust is easily lost. We are always looking to do better,” he added.

